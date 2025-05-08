Three Players Signed Within 24 Hours As RR Name 19-Year-Old Young Sensation As Replacement

Hyderabad: Rajasthan Royals have become the latest team to sign a late-season replacement as they replaced left-arm batter Nitish Rana with South African youngster. The 2008 champions have brought in South Africa's Lhuan-dre Pretorius in the place of Rana, who has suffered an injury ahead of their 12th fixture in the IPL 2025. The IPL confirmed the development in a statement released on May 8.

The 19-year-old South African batter has joined RR at his base price of ₹30 Lakh rupees.

“Rajasthan Royals (RR) have named Lhuan-dre Pretorius as a replacement for Nitish Rana, who has been ruled out of the remainder of TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 due to injury. South Africa's Lhuan-dre Pretorius has played 33 T20s and scored 911 runs with a highest score of 97. He will join RR for his base price of INR 30 Lakh,” IPL said in an official release.

Nitish Rana missed Rajasthan Royals’ last IPL 2025 match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on May 4. Rajasthan included Kunal Singh Rathore in that game in their playing XI.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius grabbed the limelight during the SA20 2024-25 season scoring 397 runs for Paarl Royals at a strike rate of above 160. The franchise has signed him looking at the future as they are already out of the play-offs race.

More teams have shown willingness to replace players and the rule change ahead of the IPL 2025 has allowed them to do so. Earlier, teams were only allowed to sign the replacements for the seventh fixture of the IPL season but the limit is now extended to the 12th match.

In the last 24 hours, there has been a lot of developments in regard to replacement of the players. Delhi Capitals signed Sediq Atal as a replacement for Harry Brook, who had withdrawn from the tournament even before the ongoing season began. Royal Challengers Bengaluru roped in Mayank Agarwal as a replacement for the injured Devdutt Padikkal.