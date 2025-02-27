IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals Jersey Unveiled At Poornima University

Jaipur: A 'Larger-than-Life' jersey of inaugural Indian Premier League champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) was unveiled by the Poornima University at their campus on Thursday.

A statement issued by Rajasthan Royals said, "Thousands of students and fans gathered to watch the presentation of the new matchday jersey. The unveiling was complemented by live performance by singer Sunidhi Chauhan and interactive fan zones, offering fans a unique, immersive experience."

Inspired by the intricate motifs of the Vijay Stambh (Victory Tower) at Chittorgarh, the new Rajasthan Royals jersey embodies Rajasthan’s enduring legacy of valour and resilience while seamlessly blending tradition with contemporary creativity. Now a defining symbol of the team’s identity for IPL 2025, the jersey stands as a testament to the franchise’s deep-rooted commitment to cultural pride and community engagement, energizing the fan base ahead of an exciting new season, the statement added.

Rajasthan Royals will start their IPL campaign by taking on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on May 23.

Jake Lush McCrum, CEO, Rajasthan Royals, said, "The dedication, creativity, and deep-rooted love for Rajasthan displayed in this grand unveiling are a testament to the power of collaboration and community.”

Rahul Singhi, Co-Founder of Poornima University, added "The spectacular 30-ft jersey, meticulously brought to life by the talented fashion designers of Poornima University, stands as a symbol of our dedication to innovation and craftsmanship. The fact that it is ‘Made in Rajasthan’, resonates deeply with both Poornima University and the Royals, reinforcing our commitment to nurturing homegrown excellence and showcasing it on a national stage."

Rajasthan Royals is set to launch the first phase of ticket sales for matches at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur next week.