IPL To Get New Winner As PBKS To Play RCB In Final Courtesy Five-Wicket Win Over MI

Ahmedabad: The Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to find a new winner as the final of the tournament will be played on Tuesday, June 3. Punjab Kings defeated Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 2 by five wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad to set up a meeting with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final. Both the teams have never won an IPL title and so the RCB vs PBKS matchup will produce a new IPL winner.

Chasing a target of 204 in a decisive match, PBKS lost the wickets of Prabhsimran Singh (6) and Priyansh Arya (20) early and were reduced to 55/2. However, their middle order kept the team in the chase. Josh Inglis scored 38 runs from 21 balls while Nehal Wadhera amassed 48 runs during his stay at the crease with a strike rate of 200.

Shreyas Iyer scored a half-century and was guiding the team to a successful chase with PBKS needing 41 runs from the last four overs. The PBKS skipper played some elegant shots by digging out the yorkers and opening the face of the bat towards the third man. Meanwhile Shashank Singh got run out at the other end.

Ashwani Kumar, who came to bowl the 19th over, crumbled under the pressure with PBKS needing 23 runs from the last two overs. He conceded two sixes from Shreyas Iyer and also bowled a no-ball. Thanks to Iyer’s scintillating knock of an unbeaten 87 runs from 41 balls PBKS made it to their second final of the tournament with a five-wicket win.

Earlier in the match, Punjab Kings won the toss and chose to field on a surface which was anticipated to be a batting paradise. However, it appeared that the ball was sticking into the surface a bit for the pacers as the game progressed. MI lost the wicket of Rohit Sharma (8) early in the innings as he was dismissed by Vijaykumar Vyshak. However, the team’s middle order made some decent contributions after that.

Jonny Bairstow played an impressive knock of 38 runs while Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav scored 44 runs each for the team. Naman Dhir provided a final flourish with a knock of 37 runs from 18 deliveries. Suryakumar also surpassed South African batter AB de Villiers in the list of the most runs scored by a non-opener in an IPL season. The South African veteran had scored 687 runs in the 2016 edition of the IPL. A collective batting effort helped MI post 203/6 on the scoreboard in the first innings. Azmatullah Omarzai was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets.