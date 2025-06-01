IPL 2025, Qualifier 2: Will PBKS Capitalise On MI’s ‘Ahmedabad Jinx’ To Enter Final?

Ahmedabad: When Punjab Kings were up against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad they looked nowhere in the contest as the opposition dominated the proceedings. While, on the other hand, Mumbai Indians’ batters fired on all cylinders in the Eliminator against Gujarat Titans.

Despite boasting a batting unit including batters with some significant batting credentials- PBKS managed to muster only a paltry total of 101 runs. RCB chased down the target in just 10 overs in the Qualifier 1 and booked their berth into the final. However, despite the team coming into the match with an embarrassing loss in the previous match, there is one thing that gives an edge over Mumbai Indians.

MI and PBKS, will face each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Eliminator of the IPL 2025 on Sunday. While MI will enter the fixture with an uplifted morale, PBKS will be aiming to overcome their vulnerabilities from the last match. Although MI looks to have an upper hand between both the teams, one look at their track record at the venue might give PBKS something to capitalize on for winning the match.

MI’s struggle at Narendra Modi Stadium

Out of the seven completed matches played at the venue, the Mumbai-based franchise has managed to win only one and have lost five matches. Further, they are on a five-match losing streak at the venue, with their last win coming in 2014 as they beat Shane Watson-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 25 runs.

MI’s struggle at the venue didn’t end even when they bat second at the venue. The team has lost their last four encounters while chasing.

The positive for the PBKS is their win against Gujarat Titans in their opening match of the IPL 2025 campaign.

Sixth title for MI, maiden title for PBKS?

Mumbai Indians are aiming for their sixth title in the history of the IPL while Punjab Kings are vying for their maiden IPL silverware. While one team is known for their ability to uplift their game at the back end of the tournament, the other have dished out clinical performances in the tournament as their uncapped players have stepped up. A virtual semifinal will be played on Sunday, and the best performer will be booking a ticket to the finale.