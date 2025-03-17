IPL 2025: Punjab Kings SWOT Analysis & Strongest Playing XI

Hyderabad: Punjab Kings are yet to win an Indian Premier League (IPL) season and they will be aiming to win their maiden title this time around.

As the stage is set for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, the Punjab Kings will be heading into the new season with a new team composition. They paid big bucks for Shreyas Iyer and acquired his services for ₹26 Crore. Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal were picked for a price of ₹18 Crores.

Punjab have never won a title in the IPL history so far, and their performance have been average. The team has made it to the knockouts only a couple of times. PBKS reached the semifinal of the 2008 edition, while they ended as runner-up in the 2014 edition.

We will analyse the team composition of the PBKS and how they can fare in the upcoming season while looking at their strengths and weaknesses through the article.

Top Order

The Punjab Kings have three options for the opening slot. They can go with two options out of Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya and Josh Inglis. Inglis looks to be their best bet for the opening spot to join Prabhsimran, who is sure to open the innings for the franchise. The franchise can also back Priyansh Arya, who boasts a strike rate of 167.3 while opening, which will vacant a slot for a overseas player in the playing XI. He will have an opportunity to showcase his batting prowess and impress everyone.

Although Shreyas Iyer doesn’t have an impressive strike rate in the power play, his stability will be the biggest strength in the top order. The same is highlighted with his average of 33.5 in the shortest format.

Middle Order And Lower Order Batters

PBKS have a solid middle-order comprising of Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell . However, in backup, there is a lack of quality options. Thus, the team lacks depth in the batting unit.

Also, Shashank Singh and Glenn Maxwell are the only two options who can be played as designated finishers. Maxwell has immense firepower but the finishing duties might rely heavily on him as Shahshank has proven his worth only in one season so it remains a question whether he would be able to produce a similar kind of performance yet again.

Pace Bowlers

The pace attack of the PBKS will be comprised of Arshdeep Singh, Marco Jansen and Lockie Ferguson, which makes for a lethal bowling attack. Arshdeep and Marco are known fro swinging the ball both ways, while Ferguson is widely hailed for his explosive pace. A strong pace attack and an able captain in the form of Shreyas Iyer, who can rotate his bowlers, are the strengths of the franchise. With this pace attack, they can create trouble for most of the teams in the competition.

Spin Bowlers

Yuzvendra Chahal will lead the spin attack, but he lacks support from the other end. Harpreet Brar and Glenn Maxwell will support him with the bowling duties, but they are part-time bowlers and don’t possess the same kind of wicket-taking ability as Chahal. So, PBKS might struggle in the middle overs with a lack of support for Chahal, where the pitches will aid spinners.