IPL 2025 : Punjab Kings Sign BBL Sensation To Replace Injured Glenn Maxwell

Hyderabad: Punjab Kings have replaced injured Australian batter Glenn Maxwell for the remainder of the IPL 2025. They have signed the Big Bash sensation, Mitch Owen for the rest of the season. Indian Premier League confirmed in a statement that the Australian all-rounder will be receiving 3 Crore rupees while playing as a replacement of Maxwell.

The all-rounder grabbed the limelight recently as he helped Hobart Hurricanes clinch the Big Bash League 14 title with a sensational century in the final of the tournament. Owen played a knock of 108 runs from just 42 deliveries laced with 11 sixes in the title decider. His innings helped Hurricanes hunt down 183 in just 14.1 overs.

Also, he finished as the top run-scorer in the tournament amassing 452 runs. The right-handed batter is yet to make his international debut. However, his outings in the BBL has helped him earn a spot in the PBKS and the all-rounder will be plying his trade for PBKS in the tournament.

Owen has racked up 646 T20 runs in the tournament so far with a strike rate of 184 in 34 matches. He is currently playing for Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League and has accrued 101 runs from six innings at a strike rate near around 200.

Maxwell had poor outings in the IPL before a fractured finger caused his withdrawal from the competition. He managed only 48 runs across seven fixtures which included a string of six single-digit scores. Maxwell was rotated with his compatriot Josh Inglis in the middle order.