Punjab Kings, Lucknow Super Giants & Gujarat Titans Announce Player Replacements For IPL 2025

Hyderabad: Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, and Lucknow Super Giants have announced player replacements ahead of the rearranged IPL 2025 commence on May 17.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have picked Kyle Jamieson as a replacement for Lockie Ferguson, who is ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 due to a hamstring injury. The right-arm Kiwi pacer will join PBKS for INR 2 Crore.

Ferguson was seen hobbling off the field in their against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 14 after bowling just two balls. In his three-and-a-bit games this season, Ferguson has five wickets at an economy rate of 9.17.

Gujarat Titans (GT) have picked Kusal Mendis as a replacement for Jos Buttler, who is set to leave for national duties on May 26, 2025, following GT's last league-stage game against Chennai Super Kings on May 25, 2025. The replacement will be effective from May 26, 2025. Mendis will join GT for INR 75 Lakh.

England T20 stalwart Buttler will leave for national duty after completing Gujarat Titans' last three league engagements as the IPL play-offs are clashing with his country's white ball series against the West Indies starting May 29. Buttler has amassed 500 runs this season so far at an average of 71.43, striking at 163.93 that included 5 fifties.

Titans are poised to finish among the top two teams post league stages with 16 points from 11 games with three remaining games against Delhi Capitals (away, May 18), Lucknow Super Giants (May 22) and Chennai Super Kings (May 25).

On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have roped in New Zealand pacer, William O’Rourke as an injury replacement for Mayank Yadav. Yadav, who missed first few matches due to injury, sustained a back injury and is ruled out for the remainder of the season. William O'Rourke will be his replacement at a reserve price of INR 3 crore.

Mayank was retained by Lucknow Super Giants, ahead of the mega auction for Rs. 11 crore. He has managed two wickets in 2 matches at an average 50.00 and a economy of 12.50.