CSK vs PBKS: Punjab Kings Knock Chennai Officially Out Of Playoffs Race With Four-Wicket Win

Chennai: MS Dhoni and Co. continued their lean patch in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and suffered their fifth consecutive defeat at Chepauk for the first time in IPL history in the fixture against Punjab Kings. With the victory, PBKS are now placed in second place in the points table while CSK have become the first side to be knocked out of the playoffs race for the tournament. Also, PBKS have defeated CSK in seven of the last eight games, including three wins at Chepauk in three visits since 2023.
Chasing a target of 191, PBKS openers Priyansh Arya (23) and Prabhsimran Singh (54) provided a brisk start to the team, adding 44 runs for the opening wicket from 4.4 overs.
Shreyas Iyer walked in to bat after the dismissal of the former and played a scintillating knock of 72 runs from 41 deliveries laced with five boundaries and four sixes. His innings helped the team secure a four-wicket win over CSK. Khaleel Ahmed and Matheesha Pathirana picked two wickets each.
#CSK are officially out of the playoff race, but Chennai will always play with pride that’s the Super Kings way.— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 30, 2025
Watch Virat Kohli & MS Dhoni together one last time this season on #IPLonJioStar 👉 #RCBvCSK | SAT, 3rd MAY, 6:30 PM on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/hUowUV3R8v
Earlier in the match, PBKS won the toss and invited CSK to bat. CSK lost their three wickets early in the innings and were reduced to 48/3 in quick time. However, Sam Curran (88) and Dewald Brevis (32) built a 78-run partnership for the fourth wicket.
After Brevis was dismissed, Curran kept on playing his strokes and helped the team post a decent total on the scoreboard. Yuzvendra Chahal picked four wickets for PBKS while Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen scalped a couple of wickets each.
#CSK have been eliminated from TATA IPL 2025! 😳#PunjabKings move up to 2nd place on the points table after an effortless run chase! 💪— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 30, 2025
Watch Virat Kohli & MS Dhoni together one last time this season on #IPLonJioStar 👉 #RCBvCSK | SAT, 3rd MAY, 6:30 PM! pic.twitter.com/Ict0cdkeua
Records Scripted during match
Ravindra Jadeja becomes the 5th player to play 250 matches in IPL history.
Most IPL Matches:
- 274* – MS Dhoni.
- 266 – Rohit Sharma.
- 262 – Virat Kohli.
- 257 – Dinesh Karthik.
- 250* – Ravindra Jadeja.
For the first time in IPL history, both teams have uncapped openers in a match
Ayush Mhatre (CSK)
Shaik Rasheed (CSK)
Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS)
Priyansh Arya (PBKS)
Prabhsimran Singh now has the most runs by an uncapped player in IPL history
Most IPL runs by uncapped players:
- 1,102* – Prabhsimran Singh (44 innings)
- 1,083 – Manan Vohra (51 innings)
- 1,063 – Rahul Tewatia (72 innings)
- 886 – Ayush Badoni (44 innings)
- 798 – Manvinder Bisla (39 innings)