CSK vs PBKS: Punjab Kings Knock Chennai Officially Out Of Playoffs Race With Four-Wicket Win

Chennai Super Kings became the first team to be officially ruled out of the race for the playoffs of the IPL 2025

Punjab Kings' players celebrate the wicket of Chennai Super Kings' Ayush Mhatre (AP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : April 30, 2025 at 11:46 PM IST

Chennai: MS Dhoni and Co. continued their lean patch in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and suffered their fifth consecutive defeat at Chepauk for the first time in IPL history in the fixture against Punjab Kings. With the victory, PBKS are now placed in second place in the points table while CSK have become the first side to be knocked out of the playoffs race for the tournament. Also, PBKS have defeated CSK in seven of the last eight games, including three wins at Chepauk in three visits since 2023.

Chasing a target of 191, PBKS openers Priyansh Arya (23) and Prabhsimran Singh (54) provided a brisk start to the team, adding 44 runs for the opening wicket from 4.4 overs.

Shreyas Iyer walked in to bat after the dismissal of the former and played a scintillating knock of 72 runs from 41 deliveries laced with five boundaries and four sixes. His innings helped the team secure a four-wicket win over CSK. Khaleel Ahmed and Matheesha Pathirana picked two wickets each.

Earlier in the match, PBKS won the toss and invited CSK to bat. CSK lost their three wickets early in the innings and were reduced to 48/3 in quick time. However, Sam Curran (88) and Dewald Brevis (32) built a 78-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

After Brevis was dismissed, Curran kept on playing his strokes and helped the team post a decent total on the scoreboard. Yuzvendra Chahal picked four wickets for PBKS while Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen scalped a couple of wickets each.

Records Scripted during match

Ravindra Jadeja becomes the 5th player to play 250 matches in IPL history.

Most IPL Matches:

  • 274* – MS Dhoni.
  • 266 – Rohit Sharma.
  • 262 – Virat Kohli.
  • 257 – Dinesh Karthik.
  • 250* – Ravindra Jadeja.

For the first time in IPL history, both teams have uncapped openers in a match

Ayush Mhatre (CSK)

Shaik Rasheed (CSK)

Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS)

Priyansh Arya (PBKS)

Prabhsimran Singh now has the most runs by an uncapped player in IPL history

Most IPL runs by uncapped players:

  • 1,102* – Prabhsimran Singh (44 innings)
  • 1,083 – Manan Vohra (51 innings)
  • 1,063 – Rahul Tewatia (72 innings)
  • 886 – Ayush Badoni (44 innings)
  • 798 – Manvinder Bisla (39 innings)

