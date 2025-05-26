Punjab Kings Seal Top-Two Finish; Iyer Becomes First Captain To Lead Three Teams To Top Two

Jaipur: Punjab Kings stepped up in a decisive match against Mumbai Indians at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur to secure a finish in the top two teams in the standings. PBKS, who are in pursuit of their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title, needed a win in their final league stage match to seal a top-two finish and ensured it with an emphatic seven-wicket win. Priyansh Arya and Josh Inglis emerged as the heroes of the victory with blistering half-centuries.

Chasing a target of 185, PBKS suffered an early blow in the form of Prabhsimran Singh (13). However, Josh Inglis (73) joined hands with opener Priyansh Arya (62) to forge a 109-run partnership for the second wicket. The duo pushed PBKS into a comfortable position and the win was just a formality from thereon.

Shreyas Iyer (26 Not Out) and Nehal Wadhera (2 Not Out) finished the proceedings and helped the team secure a seven-wicket win with nine balls to spare. Also, Shreyas Iyer becomes the first captain to lead 3 different IPL teams to Top 2. He had led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in top two in 2024 and led Delhi Capitals to top-two finish in the 2020 season.

Earlier in the match, PBKS won the toss and opted to bowl. The MI batter provided handy contributions from one end while Suryakumar Yadav played a knock of 57 runs from 39 deliveries to play a crucial role in the team posting 184/7 on the scoreboard. He broke a plethora of records during his knock including scoring most runs and hitting most sixes for MI in a single IPL season. Arshdeep Singh, Marco Jansen and Vijaykumar Vyshak picked two wickets each.

The final league stage match will be played on Tuesday between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.