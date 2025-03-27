ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2025 Points Table: Latest Standings, Team Rankings & Updates

Stay updated with the latest IPL 2025 points table as the season unfolds. Track your favorite team's position, net run rate, and playoff chances.

IPL 2025 Points Table
File Photo: Captains Meet IPL 2025 (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Mar 27, 2025, 7:45 PM IST

The Indian Premier League 2025 season is in full swing, with teams battling for playoff positions. This page provides the latest standings, team rankings, and regular updates as the tournament progresses. Stay informed about your favorite team's position, net run rate, and chances of making it to the playoffs.

The Indian Premier League 2025 season is in full swing, with teams battling for playoff positions. This page provides the latest standings, team rankings, and regular updates as the tournament progresses. Stay informed about your favorite team's position, net run rate, and chances of making it to the playoffs.

IPL 2025 Points Table & Team Analysis

Complete breakdown of the current standings, team performance metrics, and playoff qualification scenarios for the 2025 Indian Premier League season.

Matches Played
0
Out of 74 matches
Points Leader
-
0 points
Highest NRR
-
0
Tournament Progress
0%

Complete Standings

Last Updated: undefined
Team Form
M
W
L
Tied
NR
PTS
NRR
(Last 5)

Team Performance

Playoff Qualification Scenarios

Already Qualified

Calculating...

In Contention

Calculating...

Eliminated

Calculating...

Magic Number

Wins needed to guarantee qualification

Calculating...

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

IPL 2025 STANDINGSIPL 2025 TEAM RANKINGSIPL 2025 PLAYOFF RACEIPL 2025 NET RUN RATEIPL 2025IPL 2025 POINTS TABLE

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.