The Indian Premier League 2025 season is in full swing, with teams battling for playoff positions. This page provides the latest standings, team rankings, and regular updates as the tournament progresses. Stay informed about your favorite team's position, net run rate, and chances of making it to the playoffs.
IPL 2025 Points Table: Latest Standings, Team Rankings & Updates
Stay updated with the latest IPL 2025 points table as the season unfolds. Track your favorite team's position, net run rate, and playoff chances.
The Indian Premier League 2025 season is in full swing, with teams battling for playoff positions. This page provides the latest standings, team rankings, and regular updates as the tournament progresses. Stay informed about your favorite team's position, net run rate, and chances of making it to the playoffs.
IPL 2025 Points Table & Team Analysis
Complete breakdown of the current standings, team performance metrics, and playoff qualification scenarios for the 2025 Indian Premier League season.
Complete Standings
Team Performance
Playoff Qualification Scenarios
Already Qualified
In Contention
Eliminated
Magic Number
Wins needed to guarantee qualification