IPL Playoffs Schedule : How All Four Teams Stack Up, Their Playoff Records, Date, Time and Much More

Hyderabad: Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday in the last league stage match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 and secured a place in the Qualifier 1 against Punjab Kings. RCB, PBKS, Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans are the four teams who have entered the playoffs of the tournament. RCB Chased a target of 228 with eight balls to spare.

The lineup for the playoffs is all set now and we take a look at how the teams are stacked as well as the schedule for the upcoming matches.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Players unavailable: Devdutt Padikkal, Jacob Bethell, Lungi Ngidi

Replacements: Mayank Agarwal, Tim Seifert, Blessing Muzarabani

Virat Kohli has been in terrific form for the team this season scoring 602 runs from 13 matches with an average of 60.20 with a strike rate of 147.91. He continued his scoring momentum in the match against LSG as well and played an impressive knock of 54 runs from 30 deliveries. Tim David has provided some sublime finishes as well.

Also, Josh Hazlewood will join the team for Qualifier 1 and that will bolster their bowling attack ahead of the decisive game. RCB’s flawless record of winning seven games away from home will also boost their confidence.

Gujarat Titans

Players unavailable: Jos Buttler, Kagiso Rabada, Glenn Phillips

Replacements: Kusal Mendis, Dasun Shanaka

GT’s top three - Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler have scored almost 73 % of the runs scored by the team in the tournament so far. Thus, Buttler’s unavailability leaves a massive hole for Kusal Mendis to fill. Another concern for the team is the form of Rashid Khan as he has been struggling and has picked only nine wickets from 14 matches with an economy of 9.47.

Punjab Kings

Players unavailable: Marco Jansen, Glenn Maxwell, Lockie Ferguson

Replacements: Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Owen

Indian core has been PBKS’ biggest strength this season in batting as well as bowling department. Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer have been scoring runs for the team while Arshdeep Singh has been amongst the wicket-takers for the franchise.

The franchise is eyeing their maiden title run this season and will be keen on continuing their winning momentum in the competition.

Mumbai Indians

Players unavailable: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton, Corbin Bosch, Vignesh Puthur

Replacements: Jonny Bairstow, Charith Asalanka, Richard Gleeson, Raghu Sharma

Although MI inked a brilliant comeback run after losing initial games in the season, they have lost two of their last three matches. Suryakumar Yadav has been in terrific form this season amassing 640 runs with an impressive average of 71.11 and a strike rate of 167.98.

In the bowling department, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah are dishing out impressive spells and have taken 19 and 17 wickets respectively.

Playoffs records

Mumbai Indians seem to have an edge in the terms of performance in the playoffs as they have a win percentage of 65 from 20 matches. Their win percentage is the highest amongst all four teams.