ETV Bharat / sports

One Spot, Three Teams: IPL 2025 Playoffs Scenarios For MI, DC and LSG Explained

Hyderabad: The fixture between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium saw the emergence of one winner. However, the one-sided hammering from GT ensured playoffs qualification for Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), along with Shubman Gill and Co. as well. As three of the four spots in the playoffs are booked, there is only one last spot left with the three teams battling it out to finish the league stage in top four.

Three of the four playoff spots are grabbed by the 60th league game. Thanks to the sheer domination shown by the three teams - GT, PBKS and RCB, the race to the playoffs is likely to be decided by the penultimate week of the league stage.

GT climbed to the top of the table with a dominating 10-wicket win over DC as their opening duo of Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill hammered the opposition bowlers to every corner of the ground.

MI are currently in the fourth place at the points table, while Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are placed at the fifth and seventh positions, respectively. Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, and Sunrisers Hyderabad have all already been eliminated from the race to the playoffs.

How can MI qualify for the playoffs?

(14 points in 12 games, Matches remaining: vs DC and PBKS)

If they win both matches:

Winning both their remaining matches is the most secure option for MI, who are best best-placed team amongst the three sides contending for a spot in the playoffs. In such a case, they will reach 18 points and will not have to rely on other results.

If they win only one out of the remaining two

If they beat DC in one of their remaining matches, they will almost assure themselves a spot in the playoffs, as they will need LSG to lose one of their remaining three matches