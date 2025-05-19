One Spot, Three Teams: IPL 2025 Playoffs Scenarios For MI, DC and LSG Explained

Hyderabad: The fixture between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium saw the emergence of one winner. However, the one-sided hammering from GT ensured playoffs qualification for Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), along with Shubman Gill and Co. as well. As three of the four spots in the playoffs are booked, there is only one last spot left with the three teams battling it out to finish the league stage in top four.
Three of the four playoff spots are grabbed by the 60th league game. Thanks to the sheer domination shown by the three teams - GT, PBKS and RCB, the race to the playoffs is likely to be decided by the penultimate week of the league stage.
Final leg of the @iplt20— Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) May 18, 2025
Now it seems the play off spot is confirmed for the top three that is @punjabkingsipl @gujarat_titans @royalchallengers.bengaluru and the fourth place is a must win for both teams in their last two matches each that is @mumbaiindians & @delhicapitals -… pic.twitter.com/RPpOJoa8rL
GT climbed to the top of the table with a dominating 10-wicket win over DC as their opening duo of Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill hammered the opposition bowlers to every corner of the ground.
MI are currently in the fourth place at the points table, while Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are placed at the fifth and seventh positions, respectively. Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, and Sunrisers Hyderabad have all already been eliminated from the race to the playoffs.
PLAYOFFS AT STAKE! 💙😎— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 19, 2025
A determined #MumbaiIndians are ready to fight their way into the #TATAIPL Playoffs! But standing in their way? A hungry #DelhiCapitals side chasing the same dream! 👊🏻
Who will bag the all-important W? 🔥#IPLonJioStar 👉 #MIvDC | WED, MAY 21, 6:30 PM… pic.twitter.com/kfPK9vJ18r
How can MI qualify for the playoffs?
(14 points in 12 games, Matches remaining: vs DC and PBKS)
If they win both matches:
Winning both their remaining matches is the most secure option for MI, who are best best-placed team amongst the three sides contending for a spot in the playoffs. In such a case, they will reach 18 points and will not have to rely on other results.
If they win only one out of the remaining two
If they beat DC in one of their remaining matches, they will almost assure themselves a spot in the playoffs, as they will need LSG to lose one of their remaining three matches
If they lose to DC but win against PBKS, the team will rely on the latter to beat the former for a spot in the top four
If they lose both matches
If the team wins both of their remaining contests, they will be knocked out from the race to the playoffs
How can DC qualify for the playoffs?
(13 points in 12 games, matches remaining: vs MI and PBKS)
If they win both matches:
DC will secure a playoff spot, eliminating rivals MI with a tally of 17 points
If they win only one out of the remaining two
Delhi will be knocked out straight away if they lose to MI
If they beat MI and lose to PBKS, they will need the latter to beat the former. Also, they will need LSG to lose at least one of their three remaining clashes. In such a scenario, DC will have 15, MI will have 1,4, and LSG will not have more than 14 points
How can LSG qualify for the playoffs?
(10 points in 11 games, matches remaining: vs SRH, vs GT and vs RCB)
Although LSG have three matches to go in the league stage, they are least likely to make it to the playoffs. Even if they win all their remaining matches, they will reach 16 points. The team will need MI and DC to lose points in such a case.