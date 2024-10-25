ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2025 Players Retention Deadline Announced, Know Date, Time And Where To Watch Live Streaming?

Hyderabad: The highly awaited date for the announcement of the IPL player retentions has been revealed. This will help fans and experts to understand which players of their favourite teams will continue to represent their franchise.

The IPL franchises can retain a total of 6 players from their existing squad. This can be either via retention or by using the Right to Match (RTM) option. It is at the discretion of the IPL franchise to choose their combination for Retentions and RTMs. The 6 retentions /RTMs can have a maximum of five capped players (Indian & Overseas) and a maximum of two uncapped players.

The retention rule allows teams to retained a maximum of 5 capped players and a maximum of 2 uncapped players.

The total salary cap will now consist of an auction purse, incremental performance pay and match fees. Previously in 2024, the total salary cap (auction purse + incremental performance pay) was Rs. 110 crores, which will now be Rs 146 crores (2025), Rs 151 crores (2026) and Rs. 157 crores (2027).

A match fee has been introduced for the first time in the history of the IPL. Each Playing member (Including the Impact Player) will get a match fee of INR 7.5 Lakhs per match. This will be in addition to his contracted amount.

Every Overseas Player will have to register for the 'Big Auction'. In case the overseas player doesn't register, then he will be ineligible to register in the following year’s player auction. Any player who registers in the player auction and after getting picked at the auction, makes himself unavailable before the start of the season, will get banned from participating in the tournament and player auction for 2 Seasons.

This rule will allow players like MS Dhoni, Sandeep Sharma, Mohit Sharma and Piyush Chawla to still find a place in any of the squad.