IPL 2025 Players Retention: When And Where To Watch IPL Retentions Live Streaming?

Hyderabad: The IPL 2025 mega auction countdown is on, and the excitement around player retention is at its peak. All the ten franchises will announce their retention lists before 8 PM IST on October 31, 2024. The speculation and debates are regarding which cricketers will stay and who will be released ahead of the mega auction.

There has been chatter around a few star Indian players like Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, KL Rahul, and Shreyas Iyer. Last season, Rohit stepped down as Mumbai Indians captain, handing over the reins to Hardik Pandya. Pant made a comeback to cricket and returned as the captain of Delhi Capitals but failed to help his side qualify for the playoffs, while Shreyas Iyer played a key role in Kolkata Knight Riders’ third IPL title win. Fans are eagerly waiting to see if these big names stay with their current teams or switch franchises in 2025.

A couple of months back, the IPL Governing Council updated the retention rules for the 2024-27 cycle. Teams can retain a maximum of six players, with a limit of five capped and two uncapped players. They have also brought back the rule which allows capped players to be retained as uncapped if they haven’t played international cricket in the last five years, but this rule will only apply to Indian players. This rule hinted at MS Dhoni's possible return to CSK as the fans eagerly await the announcement.

The total salary cap will now consist of an auction purse, incremental performance pay and match fees. Previously in 2024, the total salary cap (auction purse + incremental performance pay) was Rs. 110 crore, which will now be Rs 146 crores (2025), Rs 151 crore (2026) and Rs. 157 crore (2027).