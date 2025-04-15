ETV Bharat / sports

PBKS vs KKR: No Maxwell, No Stoinis, No Iyer, All Eyes Set On Shashank Singh To Play Key Role

The Punjab Kings will be up against the Kolkata Knight Riders in Match no. 31 of the IPL 2025 in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

Chandigarh: Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will square off in the 31st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, on Tuesday.

For PBKS, Shreyas Iyer has been their consistent performer so far with the bat, amassing 250 runs from five innings with an average of 83.33 and a strike rate of 208.33. Priyansh Arya has been also contributing with a massive strike rate of 220.45. Arshdeep Singh has picked seven wickets for the team in the tournament so far.

Ajinkya Rahane has racked up 204 runs from six innings with an average of 40.80 and a strike rate of 154.54. Varun Chakaravarthy has been the highest wicket-taker with eight wickets from six innings.

Shashank Singh to play key role with the bat

Shashank has played two innings against Kolkata Knight Riders, scoring 79 runs from 40 deliveries with a strike rate of 197.5. His exploits include one half-century. Also, he has scored 60 off these runs from boundaries alone. The PBKS batter walks in to bat at the sixth position and so he can garner some crucial runs for the Punjab-based franchise.

Glenn Maxwell hasn’t been up to the mark against KKR, scoring 480 runs with an average of 26.7 and a strike rate of 142. Thus, Shashank Singh can play a match-winning knock for PBKS in today’s match as the stats suggest.

Head to head record

In the 33 fixtures played between the two teams, KKR have won 21 contests, while PBKS have emerged triumphant in 12 fixtures. Thus, KKR enjoys an edge over the opponent.

