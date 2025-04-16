‘Kya Faltu Batting Karra Humne’; Did Ajinkya Rahane Say This To Shreyas Iyer During Post-Match Handshake?

Mullanpur: Kolkata Knight Riders’ captain Ajinkya Rahane was seen giving an honest analysis of his side’s performance against Punjab Kings on April 16 during the post-match handshake. He was seen sharing his disappointment with opposition skipper Shreyas Iyer. In a video that has gone viral on social media, netizens have claimed that Rahane seems to be saying ‘Kya Faltu Batting Karra Humne’ during the handshake.

After KKR lost a low-scoring thriller of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Tuesday, Rahane was involved in a quick and frank chat with PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer.

The contest saw PBKS initially wrapped up with a total of 111. However, the team defended the lowest-ever IPL total, bundling out the opposition on 95. In a video that is doing rounds on the internet, Rahane is seen talking to Shreyas Iyer in Marathi, expressing his concern over the failure of the batting unit.

"Kya faltu batting kali an ami? (We batted terribly, didn't we?).”

Harshit Rana and Varun Chakravarthy decimated the PBKS batting unit in the first innings, but Yuzvendra Chahal and Marco Jansen came up with an impressive spell in the second innings and returned with bowling figures of 4/28 and 3/17, respectively.

With the victory in the match, the Punjab Kings are now in the fourth position in the points table with eight points from six matches. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders are at the sixth spot in the points table with six points from seven games.