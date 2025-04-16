ETV Bharat / sports

‘Kya Faltu Batting Karra Humne’; Did Ajinkya Rahane Say This To Shreyas Iyer During Post-Match Handshake?

A new clip has surfaced on social media in which Ajinkya Rahane is seen expressing his disappointment in the batting unit's performance.

IPL 2025 PBKS vs KKR
File Photo: Sheryas Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : April 16, 2025 at 9:41 AM IST

1 Min Read

Mullanpur: Kolkata Knight Riders’ captain Ajinkya Rahane was seen giving an honest analysis of his side’s performance against Punjab Kings on April 16 during the post-match handshake. He was seen sharing his disappointment with opposition skipper Shreyas Iyer. In a video that has gone viral on social media, netizens have claimed that Rahane seems to be saying ‘Kya Faltu Batting Karra Humne’ during the handshake.

After KKR lost a low-scoring thriller of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Tuesday, Rahane was involved in a quick and frank chat with PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer.

The contest saw PBKS initially wrapped up with a total of 111. However, the team defended the lowest-ever IPL total, bundling out the opposition on 95. In a video that is doing rounds on the internet, Rahane is seen talking to Shreyas Iyer in Marathi, expressing his concern over the failure of the batting unit.

"Kya faltu batting kali an ami? (We batted terribly, didn't we?).”

Harshit Rana and Varun Chakravarthy decimated the PBKS batting unit in the first innings, but Yuzvendra Chahal and Marco Jansen came up with an impressive spell in the second innings and returned with bowling figures of 4/28 and 3/17, respectively.

With the victory in the match, the Punjab Kings are now in the fourth position in the points table with eight points from six matches. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders are at the sixth spot in the points table with six points from seven games.

Mullanpur: Kolkata Knight Riders’ captain Ajinkya Rahane was seen giving an honest analysis of his side’s performance against Punjab Kings on April 16 during the post-match handshake. He was seen sharing his disappointment with opposition skipper Shreyas Iyer. In a video that has gone viral on social media, netizens have claimed that Rahane seems to be saying ‘Kya Faltu Batting Karra Humne’ during the handshake.

After KKR lost a low-scoring thriller of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Tuesday, Rahane was involved in a quick and frank chat with PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer.

The contest saw PBKS initially wrapped up with a total of 111. However, the team defended the lowest-ever IPL total, bundling out the opposition on 95. In a video that is doing rounds on the internet, Rahane is seen talking to Shreyas Iyer in Marathi, expressing his concern over the failure of the batting unit.

"Kya faltu batting kali an ami? (We batted terribly, didn't we?).”

Harshit Rana and Varun Chakravarthy decimated the PBKS batting unit in the first innings, but Yuzvendra Chahal and Marco Jansen came up with an impressive spell in the second innings and returned with bowling figures of 4/28 and 3/17, respectively.

With the victory in the match, the Punjab Kings are now in the fourth position in the points table with eight points from six matches. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders are at the sixth spot in the points table with six points from seven games.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SHREYAS IYERAJINKYA RAHANERAHANE IYER MARATHI CHATSHREYAS IYER PBKS VS KKR REACTIONIPL 2025PBKS VS KKR

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Artificial Intelligence Proving To Be A Boon For Sugarcane Farmers In Maharashtra

Maharashtra Loses 23 Tigers In Three Months, Govt Eyes Vantara-Like Sanctuary With Anant Ambani's Support

Exclusive: If Tamil Nadu Governor Has Any Self-Respect, He Should Resign, Says Senior Journalist N Ram After SC Verdict

Exclusive: Indian Idol 15 Winner Manasi Ghosh On Dream collaboration With AR Rahman, Debut With Shaan And Mom's Mutton Kasha

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.