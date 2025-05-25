ETV Bharat / sports

PBKS vs DC: Delhi Capitals End Their Campaign On Positive Note; Beat Punjab Kings By Six Wickets

Delhi Capitals' Sameer Rizvi and Tristan Stubbs celebrate their win during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals ( AP )

Jaipur: Young Sameer Rizvi struck a high-quality, maiden half-century after Karun Nair marked his return to the Indian Test team with a vital knock as Delhi Capitals pulled off a six-wicket win over Punjab Kings to end their IPL season on a positive note here on Saturday.

Set a stiff target of 207, DC completed the task in 19.3 overs with the 21-year-old Rizvi remaining unbeaten on 58 off 25 balls, which included five sixes and three fours. Nair had earlier contributed 44 in 27 deliveries with two sixes and five fours.

This was after Marcus Stoinis brought his big-hitting abilities to the fore following Shreyas Iyer's sparkling half-century as Punjab Kings posted a challenging 206 for eight.

Given their recent record, it looked like a difficult target for Delhi, but impact sub KL Rahul (35 off 21 balls) and stand-in skipper Faf du Plessis (23 off 15) provided their team with a good start, quickly adding 55 runs in less than six overs to keep them in the game.

Having played some fine shots, including a beautifully-timed boundary through cover-point off Azmatullah Omarzai and a spectacular straight six off Harpreet Brar, Rahul got out to an innocuous delivery as he sliced a slow off-cutter from Marco Jansen for a running Shashank Singh to complete the catch.

Recalled to the Indian Test team after eight years, Karun Nair started his innings with a six over fine leg off Jansen. Du Plessis wasted his start and in what turned out to be a soft dismissal, the seasoned South African found Priyansh Arya at backward point after failing to keep his cut shot down.

Leg-spinner Praveen Dubey, who dismissed Sediqullah Atal (22 off 16), was hit for four successive boundaries by Nair as DC reached 111 for three in the 11th over.

When Nair was bowled by Brar at a crucial juncture, it looked difficult for DC.

Earlier, Stoinis blazed away to a 16-ball 44 not out after Iyer set it up with a 53-run knock off 34 deliveries. Stoinis struck four sixes and three fours during his blistering knock.

Opting to bowl, DC enjoyed early success as Priyansh Arya (6) top-edged a Mustafizur Rahman (3/33) short ball that cramped the batter for room and wicketkeeper Tristan Stubbs went few steps backwards to complete a neat catch after the ball went very high.