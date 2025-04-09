CSK vs PBKS: Record Alert! MS Dhoni Achieves Never-Done-Before IPL Feat

Mullanpur: CSK captain MS Dhoni etched his name in the history books on Wednesday as he became the first player in the world to take 150 catches in the IPL as a wicketkeeper. Dhoni reached the milestone during the clash between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur (New Chandigarh) on Tuesday.

Dhoni reached the milestone in the eighth over after the match after taking a catch to dismiss Nehal Wadhera on Ravichandran Ashwin’s bowling. Wadhera tried to play a slog against the off spinner’s bowling but got a top edge. Dhoni completed the regulation take and reached the milestone.

Overall, Dhoni has taken 154 fixtures, with four of them taken as a fielder. In the 2008 and 2009 seasons, Dhoni shared wicketkeeping duties with Parthiv Patel for the Super Kings. This was also Dhoni’s 150th take in all competitions for CSK. Suresh Raina is second in the list of players with the most catches for a single franchise, with 110 catches.

Dhoni also holds the record of having the most fielding dismissals by a wicketkeeper in T20 cricket history (311) with 221 catches and 90 stumpings. Quinton de Kock is in second place and is the only other player to cross the 300-wicket mark.

Dhoni has 91 dismissals in T20I cricket for India. The right-handed batter has amassed 103 runs from five matches so far, with an average of 51.50 and a strike rate of 153.73.

PBKS beat CSK by 18 runs and climbed to the fourth position in the points table.