Punjab Kings Secure Their Fifth Win Of The Season; Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru By Five Wickets

Bengaluru: Chasing a target of 96, PBKS openers Prabhsimran Singh (13) and Priyansh Arya (16) played some big hits before perishing. There was some extra bounce in the surface, and the SRH pacers tried to bowl back-of-the-length deliveries to dismiss the batters. Hazlewood struck in the eighth over, picking key wickets of Shreyas Iyer and Josh Inglis. PBKS were at 53/4 after eight overs. However, Nehal Wadhera steadied the innings after that and helped the team cross the finish line with an unbeaten knock of 33 runs from 19 deliveries.
Jos Hazlewood was the pick of the bowlers for RCB, taking three wickets, while Bhuvneshwar picked a couple of wickets to play a key role in the team’s win.
The rain delayed the scheduled start time of the fixture, and the contest was reduced to 14 overs per side. PBKS elected to bat after winning the toss and their bowlers capitalised on the rain-affected playing conditions, taking RCB wickets at regular intervals. Rajat Patidar scored 23 runs, but wickets kept tumbling from the other end, and RCB were reduced to 63/9 in 12 overs. However, Tim David’s cameo of unbeaten 50 runs from 26 deliveries helped the Bengaluru side post 95/9.
The fixture was a witness to multiple records.
Most wickets for PBKS in IPL
86* - Arshdeep Singh
84 - Piyush Chawla
73 - Sandeep Sharma
61 - Axar Patel
58 - Mohammed Shami
Highest 10th wicket partnership in the IPL
55* - Shikhar Dhawan & M Rathee (PBKS) vs SRH, Hyderabad, 2023
33 - Pat Cummins & V Viyaskanth (SRH) vs KKR, Ahmedabad, 2024
32* - Tim David & Josh Hazlewood (RCB) vs PBKS, Bengaluru, 2025*
31* - Tom Curran & Ankit Rajpoot (RR) vs KKR, Dubai, 2020
31 - Andre Russell & CV Varun (KKR) vs DC, Delhi, 2023
Most defeats at a venue in the IPL
46 - RCB at Bengaluru*
45 - DC at Delhi
38 - KKR at Kolkata
34 - MI at Wankhede
30 - PBKS at Mohali
With the win, PBKS climbed to the second position in the points table 10 points from seven matches.