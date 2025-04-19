ETV Bharat / sports

Punjab Kings Secure Their Fifth Win Of The Season; Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru By Five Wickets

Chasing a target of 96, PBKS openers Prabhsimran Singh (13) and Priyansh Arya (16) played some big hits before perishing. There was some extra bounce in the surface. Hazlewood struck in the eighth over, picking key wickets. PBKS were at 53/4 after eight overs. However, Nehal Wadhera steadied the innings after that and helped the team cross the finish line with an unbeaten knock of 33 runs from 19 deliveries.

Jos Hazlewood was the pick of the bowlers for RCB, taking three wickets, while Bhuvneshwar picked a couple of wickets to play a key role in the team’s win.

The rain delayed the scheduled start time of the fixture, and the contest was reduced to 14 overs per side. PBKS elected to bat after winning the toss and their bowlers capitalised on the rain-affected playing conditions, taking RCB wickets at regular intervals. Rajat Patidar scored 23 runs, but wickets kept tumbling from the other end, and RCB were reduced to 63/9 in 12 overs. However, Tim David’s cameo of unbeaten 50 runs from 26 deliveries helped the Bengaluru side post 95/9.