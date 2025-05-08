ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2025: MI-PBKS Fixture Moved To Ahmedabad

The IPL 2025 league fixture between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings has been shifted to Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 8, 2025 at 2:21 PM IST

Ahmedabad: The IPL 2025 league fixture between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings has been shifted to Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The development was confirmed by Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) Secretary, Anil Patel, to ETV Bharat.

