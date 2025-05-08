Ahmedabad: The IPL 2025 league fixture between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings has been shifted to Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The development was confirmed by Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) Secretary, Anil Patel, to ETV Bharat.
IPL 2025: MI-PBKS Fixture Moved To Ahmedabad
The IPL 2025 league fixture between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings has been shifted to Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
Etv Bharat (Etv Bharat)
Published : May 8, 2025 at 2:21 PM IST
1 Min Read
Ahmedabad: The IPL 2025 league fixture between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings has been shifted to Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The development was confirmed by Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) Secretary, Anil Patel, to ETV Bharat.