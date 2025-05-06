Wankhede To Host Battle Between MI Pacers And GT’s Top Three In Match No. 56

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans will lock horns against each other in the 56th match of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The high-profile clash will be held at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

After suffering a lean patch in the start, MI bounced back by winning six games in a row. Gujarat Titans have showcased a consistent run and will aim to grab a place in the top two. In the standings.

MI’s top order has been performing well and the bowling unit has also been quite effective. For GT, their top three - Shubman Gill, Sai Sudarshan and Jos Buttler are making a major chunk of runs.

MI vs GT head to head

Both the teams have played six matches so far in the IPL history with GT having an upper hand beating the opposition on four occasions

MI vs GT Key Stats

Mumbai has never lost to the Gujarat Titans in Mumbai

Suryakumar Yadav boasts a stellar record against Gujarat Titans in the IPL. He has amassed 248 runs with an average of 62 and a strike rate of 179.71.

Ryan Rickelton has been dismissed only once in the powerplay in Mumbai this season. He has scored 142 runs from five innings with a strike rate of 159.22.

GT’s top-order (openers and no.3) has scored 76% of the team's runs so far this season which is highest for any side.

MI’s bowlers vs GT batters

GT’s top order has been on fire this season. The trio of Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler has been scoring runs consistently. On the other hand, MI have been the best bowling unit this season so far.

Also, in the matchups, Hardik Pandya has restricted Shubman Gill leaking only 11 runs from 18 deliveries against him and dismissing the right-handed batter four times. Also, Bumrah has restricted Jos Buttler conceding only 68 runs while dismissing the batter twice.

Rohit Sharma can etch his name in record books

Rohit Sharma can script two records in today's match. He can become only the second batter to score 7000 IPL runs after Virat Kohli. Rohit has currently 6921 IPL runs from 267 matches with an average of 29.83 and a strike rate of 132.

Also, he can become only the second batter to hit 300 sixes in the IPL history. Only Chris Gayle has achieved the feat so far. Rohit has currently smashed 297 sixes from 267 matches in the IPL and needs three more sixes to ink his name in the record books.