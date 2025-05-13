IPL 2025 | Mumbai Indians To Begin Training Later Today

Mumbai: Five-time Indian Premier League champions Mumbai Indians, who are keen to make the play-offs, will begin their training at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in south Mumbai.

An official in the know-how confirmed the development to ETV Bharat. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) suspended the Indian Premier League 2025 for one week due to rising tensions between India and Pakistan, following Operation Sindoor.

The BCCI, however, on late Monday night announced the resumption of the IPL 2025. "After extensive consultations with government and security agencies, and with all the key stakeholders, the Board has decided to proceed with the remainder of the season. A total of 17 matches will be played across 6 venues, starting May 17, 2025, and culminating in the final on June 3, 2025. The revised schedule includes two double-headers, which will be played on two Sundays," BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia said in a media statement.

Mumbai Indians led by all-rounder Hardik Pandya made a strong comeback into the season. The side has so far won seven games from the total 12 games played and sitting at the fourth position in the points table. They were losing their initial fixtures in the tournament but embarked on a winning momentum, later.

The team has lost five games but they won six games on the trot and made a sensational comeback into the cash-rich league. Mumbai have two more games to play and two wins would give them an additional four points.