IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians SWOT Analysis & Strongest Playing XI

By Nishad Bapat

Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians have been one of the few teams to dominate the Indian Premier League with their superior performances over the years. They have won five titles so far and all of them have come under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. Ahead of the upcoming season, MI will be heading into the tournament with a team that ticks almost all the boxes. Also, they are eyeing lifting their sixth title to become the team with the most IPL titles surpassing Chennai Super Kings (CSK) who have also won the five titles.

In the IPL mega auction 2025, MI built a strong bowling attack spending ₹12.50 Crore on Trent Boult and ₹9.25 Crore on Deepak Chahar respectively. The team retained their batting core ahead of the auction and added a quality bowling attack to it to make up a solid team formation.

Ahead of the IPL 2025, let us analyse MI’s team composition while highlighting the strengths and weaknesses of the team.

Top order

Mumbai Indians boast a strong top order in the form of Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton and Suryakumar Yadav. While Rohit has been giving aggressive starts for the Indian team in recent times, Rickelton has also performed very well in his short international career so far. The team can also back Will Jacks in place of Rickelton if they want an additional bowling option but then they will compromise on their best player for the wicketkeeping role. If the team wants to accommodate both Rickelton and Jacks in the top order, they might then have to compromise in spin department as Santner and Jacks will complete their spin unit.

MI top order in powerplay (0-6 Overs)

Batter Innings Runs Average Strike Rate Rohit Sharma 174 2172 29.8 122.3 Ryan Rickelton 43 846 44.5 139.1 Suryakumar Yadav 68 885 46.6 138.9 Will Jacks 159 2878 30.3 159

Middle and lower order

Tilak Varma and Naman Dhir will be in the middle order while Hardik Pandya and Mitchell Santner will handle the finishing duties. The middle order is inexperienced while Hardik Pandya looks to be the sole designated finisher in the lineup. Thus, the inexperience of Tilak Verma and Santner being compelled to deliver a finish for the team might be the things to worry for the team. Also, the team don’t have a designated finisher except for Hardik Pandya and that might leave them with an unsolved problem of who will provide finishing duties for the team.

Middle-order batters (7-15 Overs)

Batter Innings Runs Average Strike Rate Tilak Varma 40 936 52 141.6 Naman Dhir 5 74 24.7 185 Bevon Jacobs 14 223 55.8 131.2 Hardik Pandya 80 1090 35.2 131.5

Lower Order Batters (16-20 Overs)

Batter Innings Runs Average Strike Rate Hardik Pandya 89 1290 24.8 171.1 Mitchell Santner 40 353 16.8 148.9 Bevon Jacobs 13 169 18.8 174.2

Bowling unit

MI boasts one of the strongest pace units in the tournament which features the trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar. While Boult and Deepak Chahar are known for their effectiveness with the new ball, Bumrah can be lethal throughout the innings. The only concern for the pace unit is around the fitness of Jasprit Bumrah. There is still no confirmation regarding his availability and his absence might affect the pace unit. Also, Bumrah in death overs is a specialist but a lack of a partner for him in the back end might be a cause of worry for the franchise.

Pace Unit (Phasewise performance)

Phase Parameters Hardik Pandya Deepak Chahar Trent Boult Jasprit Bumrah Powerplay (0-6 Overs) Innings 45 83 173 130 Wickets 13 58 102 35 Economy 8.96 7.92 7.12 6.63 Strike Rate 30.9 22.9 22.9 30.7 Middle (7-15 Overs) Innings 80 35 74 108 Wickets 26 7 29 42 Economy 8.35 7.68 7.79 6.64 Dot % 37.5 37.4 37.7 42.6 Death (16-20 Overs) Innings 41 25 131 122 Wickets 29 12 80 91 Economy 11.1 9.36 10.19 8.33 Dot % 41.2 30.7 32.1 37.2

Mitchell Santner will be the lead spinner of the team and they can bring in Karn Sharma on the surfaces where there is assistance for the spinners. Also, Tilak Verma and Naman Dhir can bowl as part-time spinners.

Spinners in the middle phase (7-15 Overs)

Bowler Innings Wickets Economy Dot % Mitchell Santner 90 63 7.07 38.4 Karn Sharma 88 68 8.03 36.3 Mujeeb Ur Rahman 173 72 6.58 41.4

Strongest Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Naman Dhir, Bevon Jacobs Hardik Pandya, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar / Karn Sharma, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact Players: Either of Deepak Chahar or Karn Sharma, Robin Minz