IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians SWOT Analysis & Strongest Playing XI

One of the dominant forces in the history of the IPL, Mumbai Indians will be aiming their sixth tournament title.

IPL 2025 MI Squad Analysis
Mumbai Indians were the winner of the IPL 2020 (ANI)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Mar 19, 2025, 1:28 PM IST

By Nishad Bapat

Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians have been one of the few teams to dominate the Indian Premier League with their superior performances over the years. They have won five titles so far and all of them have come under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. Ahead of the upcoming season, MI will be heading into the tournament with a team that ticks almost all the boxes. Also, they are eyeing lifting their sixth title to become the team with the most IPL titles surpassing Chennai Super Kings (CSK) who have also won the five titles.

In the IPL mega auction 2025, MI built a strong bowling attack spending ₹12.50 Crore on Trent Boult and ₹9.25 Crore on Deepak Chahar respectively. The team retained their batting core ahead of the auction and added a quality bowling attack to it to make up a solid team formation.

Ahead of the IPL 2025, let us analyse MI’s team composition while highlighting the strengths and weaknesses of the team.

Top order

Mumbai Indians boast a strong top order in the form of Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton and Suryakumar Yadav. While Rohit has been giving aggressive starts for the Indian team in recent times, Rickelton has also performed very well in his short international career so far. The team can also back Will Jacks in place of Rickelton if they want an additional bowling option but then they will compromise on their best player for the wicketkeeping role. If the team wants to accommodate both Rickelton and Jacks in the top order, they might then have to compromise in spin department as Santner and Jacks will complete their spin unit.

MI top order in powerplay (0-6 Overs)

BatterInningsRunsAverageStrike Rate
Rohit Sharma174217229.8122.3
Ryan Rickelton4384644.5139.1
Suryakumar Yadav6888546.6138.9
Will Jacks159287830.3159

Middle and lower order

Tilak Varma and Naman Dhir will be in the middle order while Hardik Pandya and Mitchell Santner will handle the finishing duties. The middle order is inexperienced while Hardik Pandya looks to be the sole designated finisher in the lineup. Thus, the inexperience of Tilak Verma and Santner being compelled to deliver a finish for the team might be the things to worry for the team. Also, the team don’t have a designated finisher except for Hardik Pandya and that might leave them with an unsolved problem of who will provide finishing duties for the team.

Middle-order batters (7-15 Overs)

BatterInningsRunsAverageStrike Rate
Tilak Varma4093652141.6
Naman Dhir57424.7185
Bevon Jacobs1422355.8131.2
Hardik Pandya80109035.2131.5

Lower Order Batters (16-20 Overs)

BatterInningsRunsAverageStrike Rate
Hardik Pandya89129024.8171.1
Mitchell Santner4035316.8148.9
Bevon Jacobs1316918.8174.2

Bowling unit

MI boasts one of the strongest pace units in the tournament which features the trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar. While Boult and Deepak Chahar are known for their effectiveness with the new ball, Bumrah can be lethal throughout the innings. The only concern for the pace unit is around the fitness of Jasprit Bumrah. There is still no confirmation regarding his availability and his absence might affect the pace unit. Also, Bumrah in death overs is a specialist but a lack of a partner for him in the back end might be a cause of worry for the franchise.

Pace Unit (Phasewise performance)

PhaseParametersHardik PandyaDeepak ChaharTrent BoultJasprit Bumrah
Powerplay (0-6 Overs)Innings4583173130
Wickets135810235
Economy8.967.927.126.63
Strike Rate30.922.922.930.7
Middle (7-15 Overs)Innings803574108
Wickets2672942
Economy8.357.687.796.64
Dot %37.537.437.742.6
Death (16-20 Overs)Innings4125131122
Wickets29128091
Economy11.19.3610.198.33
Dot %41.230.732.137.2

Mitchell Santner will be the lead spinner of the team and they can bring in Karn Sharma on the surfaces where there is assistance for the spinners. Also, Tilak Verma and Naman Dhir can bowl as part-time spinners.

Spinners in the middle phase (7-15 Overs)

BowlerInningsWicketsEconomyDot %
Mitchell Santner90637.0738.4
Karn Sharma88688.0336.3
Mujeeb Ur Rahman173726.5841.4

Strongest Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Naman Dhir, Bevon Jacobs Hardik Pandya, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar / Karn Sharma, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact Players: Either of Deepak Chahar or Karn Sharma, Robin Minz

TAGGED:

