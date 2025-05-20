Three Players For Rs 7 Crores; MI Sign Three Replacements But With A Huge Condition

Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians have announced three replacements to their squad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, bringing in Jonny Bairstow, Richard Gleeson and Charith Asalanka to swap with Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton and Corbin Bosch.

The trio of Jacks, Rickelton and Bosch will be leaving the tournament for the national duty after teams final league stage fixture. Thus, the replacements will be available only after the playoffs.

“Mumbai Indians (MI) have picked Jonny Bairstow, Richard Gleeson and Charith Asalanka as replacements for Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton and Corbin Bosch, who are all set to leave for national duties after MI's last league game,” a release from IPL mentioned.

“The replacement players will be available from the Playoffs stage onwards, should MI qualify.”

Bairstow will join the squad for a price of Rs 5.25 crores and will replace Jacks. The English batter has demonstrated his ability to cause damage while batting at the top in the past. England pacer Gleeson has been acquired at a base of Rs 1 Crore to bolster the team’s bowling unit. Sri Lankan batter Charith Asalanka will join the squad for a price of Rs 75 lakhs, and his all-around abilities will be useful to the team.

Jacks is set to participate in England’s ODI series against the West Indies starting from May 29, while Rickleton and Bosch will be joining the South African team for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final from June 11.

MI will qualify for the playoffs of the tournament if they beat Delhi Capitals on Wednesday at the Wankhede Stadium, as it will be a virtual knockout match. MI are currently placed fourth in the points table with 14 points from 12 games and fighting for a berth in the playoffs for the fourth vacant spot with Delhi Capitals.