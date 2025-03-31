IPL 2025: Good News For Mumbai Indians; Jasprit Bumrah Returns To Bowling At NCA

Bengaluru: India and Mumbai Indians' pacer Jasprit Bumrah has returned to bowling in the nets at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The Indian right-arm pacer has been away from competitive cricket since the fifth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 played in Sydney. He was also ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and hasn’t returned to action yet.

Mumbai Indians are majorly missing the services of Bumrah, and they suffered defeats in the first two matches of the IPL 2025. It can be concluded from a clip going viral that the 31-year-old has started bowling in the nets and is slowly progressing to full fitness. In a video going viral, Bumrah was seen bowling in the nets with full intensity, which hinted at the quick return of the speedster.

Recently, MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene gave an update on Bumrah’s fitness, revealing that he will go through daily programs. He has made a good recovery, but there’s no fixed timeline regarding his return by the medical staff at the centre of excellence.

Bumrah was supposed to be fit for the Champions Trophy 2025 and was also named in the squad. But, he was replaced by Harshit Rana as the BCCI took a decision not to rush him into action. India will miss his services as they will commence their next cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC) in England starting from June 20.

Bumrah has been playing a vital role for the Indian national team over the years. The right-arm pacer played a key role in India’s title run in the T20 World Cup 2024. Also, he was the highest wicket-taker in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, taking 32 wickets. Also, he was bestowed with the prestigious ICC Cricketer of the Year and ICC Test Cricketer of the Year awards.