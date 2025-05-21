IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians Into Playoffs; Grab Fourth Spot With 59-Run Win Over Delhi Capitals

Mumbai: The race to the playoffs of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 came to an end on Wednesday as Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 59 runs at the Wankhede Stadium. With the win, MI grabbed the fourth playoff spot which was vacant. All the remaining matches of the league stage will not have any impact on the playoffs and they might determine the final position of the first four teams in the points table.

Notably, Delhi became the first IPL team to not make it into the playoffs of a particular season after winning the first four games of the tournament. Chasing a target of 181 on a tricky surface which was gripping. DC lost wickets at the regular intervals. Sameer Rizvi (39) put up some fight but he lacked support from the end as only Vipraj Nigam (20) and Ashutosh Sharma (18) were the other two batters to score in double digits.

Mitchell Santner capitalise on the surface which aided spinners taking three wickets while Jasprit Bumrah also picked three scalps with his brilliant bowling.

DC invited MI to bat after winning the toss. The team lost three wickets early in the innings and were reduced to 58/3 from 6.4 overs. However, Suryakumar Yadav (73 Not Out) and Tilak Varma (27) stabilised the innings with a 55-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Suryakuamr kept playing an impactful knock after the dismissal of Tilak and his half-century played a decisive role in the team posting 180/5 on the scoreboard.

Mukesh Kumar was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets while Dushmantha Chameera, Mustafizur Rahman and Kuldeep Yadav picked one wicket each.