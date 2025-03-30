IPL 2025: MI Skipper Hardik Pandya Fined ₹12 Lakhs For Code Of Conduct Breach

Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians’ captain and star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been fined 12 lakh rupees for breaching the code of conduct during the loss against Gujarat Titans on Saturday. The 31-year-old was fined for maintaining a slow over rate during the fixture against GT on Saturday, where the team suffered their second loss of the IPL 2025.

GT amassed a total of 196, and MI struggled to stay in the chase. MI lost the match by 36 runs at the end, and GT recorded their first win of the campaign. IPL released an official statement on their website explaining the fine imposed on Hardik.

"Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match No. 9 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad," read the statement from IPL.

"As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.2 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Pandya was fined INR 12 lakhs."

Hardik faced a ban in the first match of the IPL 2025 as he was punished with a one-match ban due to the slow over rate last season. However, before the start of the season, the IPL decided to scrap the rule of banning captains for a slow over rate.

MI have suffered a dismal campaign so far in the season, losing two out of two matches. They first suffered a defeat against Chennai Super Kings by four wickets and then conceded a loss against Gujarat Titans by 36 runs.