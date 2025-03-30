ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2025: MI Skipper Hardik Pandya Fined ₹12 Lakhs For Code Of Conduct Breach

Mumbai Indians’ skipper Hardik Pandya was slapped with a fine of ₹12 lakh for the code of conduct breach against Gujarat Titans on Monday.

IPL 2025 Hardik Pandya fined
File Photo: Mumbai Indians (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Mar 30, 2025, 5:29 PM IST

Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians’ captain and star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been fined 12 lakh rupees for breaching the code of conduct during the loss against Gujarat Titans on Saturday. The 31-year-old was fined for maintaining a slow over rate during the fixture against GT on Saturday, where the team suffered their second loss of the IPL 2025.

GT amassed a total of 196, and MI struggled to stay in the chase. MI lost the match by 36 runs at the end, and GT recorded their first win of the campaign. IPL released an official statement on their website explaining the fine imposed on Hardik.

"Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match No. 9 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad," read the statement from IPL.

"As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.2 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Pandya was fined INR 12 lakhs."

Hardik faced a ban in the first match of the IPL 2025 as he was punished with a one-match ban due to the slow over rate last season. However, before the start of the season, the IPL decided to scrap the rule of banning captains for a slow over rate.

MI have suffered a dismal campaign so far in the season, losing two out of two matches. They first suffered a defeat against Chennai Super Kings by four wickets and then conceded a loss against Gujarat Titans by 36 runs.

Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians’ captain and star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been fined 12 lakh rupees for breaching the code of conduct during the loss against Gujarat Titans on Saturday. The 31-year-old was fined for maintaining a slow over rate during the fixture against GT on Saturday, where the team suffered their second loss of the IPL 2025.

GT amassed a total of 196, and MI struggled to stay in the chase. MI lost the match by 36 runs at the end, and GT recorded their first win of the campaign. IPL released an official statement on their website explaining the fine imposed on Hardik.

"Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match No. 9 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad," read the statement from IPL.

"As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.2 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Pandya was fined INR 12 lakhs."

Hardik faced a ban in the first match of the IPL 2025 as he was punished with a one-match ban due to the slow over rate last season. However, before the start of the season, the IPL decided to scrap the rule of banning captains for a slow over rate.

MI have suffered a dismal campaign so far in the season, losing two out of two matches. They first suffered a defeat against Chennai Super Kings by four wickets and then conceded a loss against Gujarat Titans by 36 runs.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MUMBAI INDIANSMIHARDIK PANDYA SLOW OVER RATEIPL 2025HARDIK PANDYA FINED

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.