IPL 2025, Eliminator: Mumbai Indians Enter Qualifier 2 With 20-Run Win Over Gujarat Titans

Mullanpur: Mumbai Indians emerged triumphant in a high-scoring affair against Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 by 20 runs. Batters from both the sides dominated the show in Mullanpur on Friday but MI bowlers bowled in right areas at the back end of the second innings to restrict GT from completing the chase successfully.

Chasing a huge target of 229, GT lost the wicket of Shubman Gill as he was dismissed after scoring just one run by Trent Boult. While GT’s other opener, Sai Sudharsan was holding one end, Kusal Mendis played a cameo of 20 runs from just 10 deliveries before walking back to the pavilion. Washington Sundar(48) walked in the middle with GT at 67/2 and joined forces with Sudharsan (80) to form a 84-run partnership. However, the game slipped away from the chasing side after the dismissal of Sudharsan and Sundar. Sherfane Rutherford (24) put up some fight but the equation was becoming pretty tough for GT.

The team needed 36 runs from 11 deliveries but the duo of Rahul Tewatia and Shahrukh Khan failed to take GT over the finish line. Boult was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets while Jasprit Bumrah, Richard Gleeson, Mitchell Santner and Ashwani Kumar picked one wicket each.

Earlier in the match, Mumbai Indians won the toss and chose to bat and their batters justified the decision with their superb batting. Rohit Sharma led the charge as he scored 81 runs off 50 deliveries while Jonny Bairstow (47) and Suryakumar Yadav (33). Tilak Verma and Hardik Pandya also chipped in with contributions in the lower order. Thus, MI posted the highest total of 228/5 in the Eliminator of the tournament.

Prasidh Krishna and R Sai Kishore picked two wickets each for the bowling side.