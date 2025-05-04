ETV Bharat / sports

MS Dhoni Takes Blame For CSK’s Loss Against RCB In An IPL Thriller

In a thrilling IPL encounter, Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Chennai Super Kings by just two runs

IPL 2025 MS Dhoni Takes Blame For CSK's Defeat
File Photo: MS Dhoni (AP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : May 4, 2025 at 10:42 AM IST

Chennai: Chennai Super Kings conceded a narrow two-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the MA Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. CSK skipper MS Dhoni took the blame for the defeat while accepting that he failed to take the team over the finish line during the chase of 214 runs at the venue.

A knock of 94 runs from 48 deliveries from Ayush Mhatre and an innings of 77 runs from 45 deliveries by Ravindra Jadeja went in vain as the team came up short of the target failing to amass four runs off the last three deliveries. The duo had put the chasing team in a strong position by stitching a partnership of 114 runs from 64 deliveries for the third wicket.

In the post-match presentation, Dhoni admitted that his failure to convert some deliveries into big hits played a role in the team’s defeat.

“When I went into bat, with the kind of deliveries and the runs needed, I felt I should have converted a couple more shots to ease the pressure. I take the blame," Dhoni said after the match.

“Not all batters are comfortable playing that (the paddle) shot. (It is) something the batters need to practice in the modern era. But most of our batters are not comfortable playing it.”

RCB and CSK were involved in a high-scoring encounter as Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted a total of 213/5. Jacob Bethell (55) and Virat Kohli (62) provided a solid opening to the team with a 97-run partnership. Their knocks helped the team breach a 200-run mark. In response, CSK batter performed well and the match went down the wire.

Ayush Mhatre scored 94 runs while Ravindra Jadeja played a knock of unbeaten 77 runs. However, the team failed to complete the chase and lost the match a couple of runs.

