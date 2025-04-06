Dhoni Should’ve Retired After IPL 2023, Opines Former India Cricketer Manoj Tiwary

Chennai: Former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary shared a blunt take on former Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni, saying he should have retired after the franchise won the IPL 2023. His comments came after Dhoni produced another sluggish knock in the ongoing season of the IPL.

The former Indian skipper’s sluggish knocks have been under criticism since the start of the tournament. In the match against Delhi Capitals, Dhoni managed to score an unbeaten 30 runs from 26 deliveries laced with a six and a boundary. He stitched an 84-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Vijay Shankar, but the team fell 25 runs short of the target. It was the team’s third loss in the four matches so far and a second loss in a row this season.

Tiwary also shared his opinion on Dhoni’s prolonged career, saying he should have ended his illustrious career after the team’s title run in the IPL 2023.

"Forgive me if I'm being a little strict here. He should have retired after the 2023 IPL; it was his best time. With all the respect he has earned over the years, fans have not been able to see him in the last two years, and he is getting lost. Look at how the Chennai fans are reacting, coming out on the roads and giving those interviews," Tiwary told Cricbuzz.

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming stated in the post-match press conference that the 43-year-old is still going strong.

