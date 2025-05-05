IPL 2025 : Star India Pacer Gets Death Threat On Email; FIR Registered

Hyderabad: India pacer Mohammed Shami, who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) received a death threat via Email on Sunday according to the media reports. A complaint was lodged for the same by his brother Haseeb and Rajput Sinder has been named as the sender who sent the Email threat.

The FIR has been registered under the following sections: Indian Penal Code (BNS), 2023 Section 308(4), Information Technology (Amendment) Act, 2008 Section 66d and Information Technology (Amendment) Act, 2008 Section 66e and the police are investigating the matter after the threat was given.

While playing for SRH, Shami has managed to take only six wickets so far with an average of 56.17. The right-arm pacer was impressive in India’s 2023 World Cup campaign taking nine wickets from five matches which includes a five-wicket haul against Bangladesh in their opening match in Dubai.

Although, Shami returned with poor bowling figures, he said that he is focused on giving his best

“Injuries are part and parcel of a fast bowler’s life. My recovery took 14 months, and it wasn’t easy—especially given the challenges I faced during my domestic career. Regaining rhythm and the right mindset was tough. In 2023, I had a sudden breakdown, so I made it a point to play as many domestic matches as possible—ended up playing 12 or 13. That, along with the England series, helped me rebuild my confidence. When it comes to performance, I’ve always focused on giving my best,” he stated in an interview.

Gautam Gambhir also received death threat

Earlier, former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir had also received a death threat via Email. Gambhir had lodged a complaint in the police and the accused was also caught. However, it was found out that the person was mentally ill and his family persons had apologised to the Indian cricketer.