MI vs RCB: Virat Kohli On Cusp Of Creating History; Might Join Exclusive List Including Chris Gayle And Kieron Pollard

Hyderabad: Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli will be on the cusp of a major milestone as the team will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match No. 20 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Kohli is just 17 runs away from completing the milestone of 13000 runs in T20s and becoming the first Indian cricketer to do so. He has racked up 12983 runs from 402 T20 matches so far with an average of 41.47 and a strike rate of 134.20.
Chris Gayle (14,562), Alex Hales (13,610), Shoaib Malik (13,537) and Kieron Pollard (13,637) are the other batters to compile 13000 runs in T20 cricket. Kohli has been one of the mainstays in the batting unit for the franchise over the years.
This season, Kohli has played knocks of 59 Not Out, 31 and 7 in three matches the RCB has played. In total, he has scored 97 from three fixtures with an average of 48.50 and a strike rate of 134 while opening the innings for RCB.
RCB are currently at the third position in the points table with two wins from three fixtures and earring four points. After winning their first couple of matches against Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, the franchise suffered a defeat at the hands of the Gujarat Titans.
Kohli has racked up 4188 runs in the T20Is so far with an average of 48.69 and a strike rate of 137.04, including one century.