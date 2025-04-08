ETV Bharat / sports

MI vs RCB: Rajat Patidar Becomes Fourth Captain Penalised For Slow Over Rate In IPL 2025

RCB captain Rajat Patidar became the fourth captain to be fined for a slow over rate in the IPL 2025.

File Photo: Rajat Patidar (AP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : April 8, 2025 at 1:22 PM IST

Mumbai: Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar was penalised with ₹12 Lakh for maintaining a slow over rate against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. RCB outplayed MI in a thriller on Monday.

Patidar became the fourth skipper to be fined in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League after Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant and Riyan Parag. The IPL announced their decision via a press release on Tuesday.

“As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.2 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Patidar was fined Rs 12 lakh,” stated an IPL media release.

RCB is currently at the third position in the points table and will face Delhi Capitals at home in the fifth fixture of the season at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 10. The franchise beat Mumbai Indians by 12 runs in the contest.

Rajat Patidar smashed 64 runs from 32 deliveries while Virat Kohli also scored a half-century. The right-handed batter has been in prolific form in the ongoing season with the bat. The right-handed batter was confident in the field and faced the spin duo of Suyash Sharma and Krunal Pandya with brilliance.

RCB have kicked off their campaign brilliantly in contrast to the last season. They have been aggressive with both the bat and ball, and it has been yielding results for them. The team is yet to win an IPL title and they will be vying to lift the silverware this time around with an all-rounder performance in the field.

