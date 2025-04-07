MI vs RCB Live Streaming IPL 2025: When and Where To Watch Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru?

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are all set to lock horns against each other in the 20th match of the Indian Premier League. Hardik Pandya would hope that his team will find winning ways after facing three defeats in the team’s first four games. Mi will return to their home ground and the franchise will hope that they will score a victory over RCB.
On the other hand, RCB have won two fixtures out of the three they played. The Rajat Patidar and Co. won away games against Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings. However, their winning momentum came to a halt as the team conceded a defeat against the Gujarat Titans.
The furious strikers are all set to light up Wankhede as #IPLRivalryWeek kicks off💥🏏— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 7, 2025
There’s no holding back when rivals collide!
Who do you think will smash the most sixes tonight?👇✍🏻 #IPLonJioStar | #MIvRCB | MON 7 APR, 6:30 PM LIVE on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/bJTInhuC3g
Rohit Sharma didn’t play for MI as he suffered an injury in the nets. It needs to be seen whether the Indian skipper will be back in the team. Also, Jasprit Bumrah has returned to the team and he will boost the team’s pace unit in the match after getting clearance from the National Cricket Academy.
Pitch Report
A red-soil pitch and small boundaries make the surface at the Wankhede batting-friendly. The chasing team is likely to have an advantage as dew might play a role later in the day.
💥 𝘽𝙊𝙊𝙈 𝙞𝙨 𝘽𝘼𝘾𝙆! 💥— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 7, 2025
𝙅𝙖𝙨𝙥𝙧𝙞𝙩 𝘽𝙪𝙢𝙧𝙖𝙝 returns to action in his first #TATAIPL2025 match and it's against the very batter & co. who was his 𝙛𝙞𝙧𝙨𝙩-𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧 𝙄𝙋𝙇 𝙬𝙞𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙩! 🔥
𝗧𝗢𝗡𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧, the two face off in the opening clash of #IPLRivalryWeek!… pic.twitter.com/yMl6X0PojE
Head-to-head records
Both teams have played 33 matches, with Mumbai Indians having an upper hand. They have emerged triumphant in 19 matches. However, in recent times, RCB have won four out of the last six contests between the two sides.
The ultimate RO-KO rumble is here! 💥— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 7, 2025
When two cricketing giants square off, it's not just a match it's a battle for supremacy in the #IPLRivalryWeek opener! 🔥😮💨
Who will rise and shine tonight? 👀
Next up on #IPLonJioStar 👉 #MIvRCB | MON, 7th APR, 6.30 PM on Star Sports 1,… pic.twitter.com/mnju5fNsWt
MI vs RCB Live Streaming Details
When will the MI vs RCB match take place?
The match will take place on Sunday, 6 April. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.
Where will the MI vs RCB match take place?
The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Where will the live broadcast for the MI vs RCB match be available?
The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network.
Where will live streaming for the MI vs RCB match be available?
The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app.