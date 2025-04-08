MI vs RCB: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Becomes Most Successful Pacer In IPL Surpassing Dwayne Bravo

Mumbai: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar surpassed West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo to become the most successful fast bowler in the history of the IPL. He became the pacer with the most wickets in the history of the tournament. The right-arm pacer achieved this milestone during the fixture between RCB and Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2025.

In the match, Bhuvneshwar leaked 48 runs but also got a crucial wicket of Tilak Verma who was looking dangerous at the crease.

Bhuvneshwar now has 184 wickets from 179 matches while Bravo has taken 183 wickets in 161 IPL matches. Also, he has become the third-highest wicket-taker in the IPL. Yuzvendra Chahal (206 wickets in 162 matches) and Piyush Chawla (192 wickets in 192 matches) are at the top two positions in the list of leading wicket-takers in the IPL.

Mi won the toss and opted to field in the fixture. Virat Kohli (67) and skipper Rajat Patidar (64) scored fifties while Jitesh Sharma (40 Not Out in 19 balls) provided the final flourish. RCB posted 221/5 on the scoreboard.

During the chase, Hardik Pandya played a valiant knock of 42 runs from just 15 deliveries while Tilak Verma racked up 56 runs from 29 balls. However, the efforts from both of them were not enough to take MI over the finish line, and the team suffered a defeat by 12 runs.

RCB is currently in third position with three victories and a loss across four matches so far in the tournament. Notably, all of their wins have come away from home.