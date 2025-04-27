MI vs LSG: Mumbai Indians Climb To Second Spot In Points Table; Lucknow Suffer Their Fifth Defeat

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians continued their winning momentum in the match against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 and jumped up to the second position in the standings of the tournament. MI showcased a stellar batting performance and a solid performance from the bowling unit, capped off by a spectacular performance.

Chasing a challenging target of 216, the LSG batter performed in bits and pieces, but no one was able to produce a match-winning knock. Mitchell Marsh (34), Nicholas Pooran (27) and Ayush Badoni (35) chipped in with their batting contributions, but the batters in the lower order struggled to keep up with the momentum and ended up 55 runs short of the target. Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets, while Trent Boult and Will Jacks chipped in with a couple of wickets.

Earlier in the match, LSG won the toss and elected to field. Ryan Rickelton and Suryakumar Yadav were the star performers for the MI as they scored fifties for the franchise. The former amassed 58 runs from 32 deliveries while Suryakumar Yadav scored 54 runs from 28 deliveries. Naman Dhir provided the final flourish with a knock of unbeaten 25 runs from 11 deliveries. Mayank Yadav and Avesh Khan picked up a couple of wickets each.

With the triumph, MI occupied the second spot in the points table while LSG remained at the sixth spot in the standings. MI will be up against the Rajasthan Royals on May 1, while LSG will lock horns against Punjab Kings on May 4.