MI vs KKR: Suryakumar Yadav Reaches Major Milestone; Becomes Second Fastest To 8000 T20 Runs

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders with ease in the Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture on Monday and outplayed them by eight wickets. Suryakumar Yadav played a knock of 27 runs from just nine deliveries laced with a couple of sixes. MI were chasing a target of 117 and they completed the target in 12.5 overs. During his knock, the 34-year-old became the second fastest batter to 8000 T20 runs after Andre Russell and inked his name in the record books.

Suryakumar took 5256 balls to achieve the feat while it required Russell 4749 balls to reach the landmark. Also, he became the fifth Indian batter to amass 8000 T20 runs. The match saw multiple records being made during the proceedings. Ashwani Kumar became the first Indian bowler to take a four-wicket haul on the IPL debut as he finished the match with the bowling figures of 4/24. Also, he became the 10th bowler to take a wicket on the first ball of the IPL debut.

Suryakumar has amassed 8007 runs from 312 T20 matches with an average of 34.21 and a strike rate of 152.28. He has accrued 2598 T20I runs at 38.20 and a strike rate of 167.07 so far.

Bowling first, Mumbai Indians’ bowlers produced a collective display to restrict KKR to a low total. IPL debutant Ashwani Kumar starred for them as he picked four wickets while Deepak Chahar bagged a couple of wickets. MI skilled KKR on a total of 116. Ryan Rickelton shone in the chase for MI with an unbeaten knock of 62 runs.