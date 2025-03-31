ETV Bharat / sports

MI vs KKR: Mumbai Indians Register First Win Of Season Beating Kolkata Knight Riders By Eight Wickets

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians recorded their first win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, beating Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets. It was an easy victory for MI at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, as the bowlers produced a stellar performance in the fixture.

MI were chasing a meagre total of 117, and opener Ryan Rickelton played a brilliant knock for the hosts. He played a knock of unbeaten 62 runs from just 41 deliveries laced with four boundaries and five sixes. Suryakumar Yadav scored an unbeaten 27 runs from nine deliveries and also played a key role in MI’s win. With the victory, they registered their first win of the season.

Mumbai Indians chose to bowl after winning the toss, and their bowlers dished out a collective display to trouble the opposition batters. Six of the MI batters went back to the pavilion after scoring in single digits, while only three batters - Ajinkya Rahane (11), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (26), and Ramandeep Singh (22) crossed double digits. The team bundled out on 116 after just 16.2 overs as their batters struggled to post a decent total.

Ashwani Kumar, who made his IPL debut for MI picked four wickets playing a key role in decimating the KKR batting unit. Deepak Chahar picked a couple of wickets while other bowlers contributed to the team as well.

With one win and two defeats from three matches, Mumbai Indians are in sixth place in the points table with a net run rate of +0.309. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders won one match from three fixtures while losing two matches and have a net run rate of -1.428.

The following are some of the records made in the fixture

Most runs by an Indian in T20 cricket

12976 - Virat Kohli

11851 - Rohit Sharma

9797 - Shikhar Dhawan

8654 - Suresh Raina

8007 - Suryakumar Yadav*

Most wins against a team in the IPL