MI vs CSK: Mumbai Indians Beat Chennai Super Kings For First Time Since 2022

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by nine wickets and registered their first win over the Yellow Army after almost three years. MI last outplayed CSK on May 12, 2022, when they beat the opposition by five wickets. After that, four MI vs CSK matches were played,d with the latter emerging triumphant on all the occasions.

Chasing a target of 177, MI lost the wicket of Ryan Rickelton (24) early in the innings. However, Rohit Sharma (76 Not Out) and Suryakumar Yadav (68 Not Out) joined forces after that, stitching a 114-run partnership for the second wicket. Rohit played some attacking strokes in the powerplay but took a cautious route later in the innings as Suryakumar started switching gears from the other end. The duo helped the team script a nine-wicket win over Dhoni and Co.

Earlier in the match, MI Chose to field after winning the toss. CSK lost the wicket of Rachin Ravindra (5) early in the innings, but 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre showcased some fireworks after his dismissal, scoring 32 runs from 15 deliveries on his IPL debut. They were reduced to 63/3 at one point in time, but the duo of Ravindra Jadjea and Shivam Dube (50) orchestrated a recovery after that, adding 79 runs for the fourth wicket.

While the latter was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah, Jadeja went on to stay till the end and racked up 53 runs, helping the team post 176/5 on the scoreboard. Bumrah picked up a couple of wickets for MI.

MI have eight points from eight matches in the tournament so far and improved their position in the points table to sixth after the victory. On the other hand, CSK continued to be in the last position in the points table, and their net run rate also took a major hit after the defeat.