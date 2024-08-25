ETV Bharat / sports

Yuvraj Singh Likely To Return To IPL, In Talks With This Team

Hyderabad: Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is likely to make his coaching debut in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Yuvraj announced his retirement from cricket on 10 June 2019 and since then he has been away from cricket and has been busy playing golf.

However, according to the Sportstar's report, the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capital (DC) franchise has approached Yuvraj regarding a possible coaching role. Notably, the Delhi-based franchise has already parted ways with Rickey Ponting on July 13.

Delhi Capitals have failed to qualify for the playoffs in the last three seasons of the IPL. The former Australian skipper was associated with the DC for seven seasons, but he failed to help them end the 17-year trophy drought. Following stepping down from the head coach role, Ponting hinted that the franchise is eyeing an Indian coach.