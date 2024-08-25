Yuvraj Singh Likely To Return To IPL, In Talks With This Team

Hyderabad: Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is likely to make his coaching debut in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Yuvraj announced his retirement from cricket on 10 June 2019 and since then he has been away from cricket and has been busy playing golf.
However, according to the Sportstar's report, the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capital (DC) franchise has approached Yuvraj regarding a possible coaching role. Notably, the Delhi-based franchise has already parted ways with Rickey Ponting on July 13.
Delhi Capitals have failed to qualify for the playoffs in the last three seasons of the IPL. The former Australian skipper was associated with the DC for seven seasons, but he failed to help them end the 17-year trophy drought. Following stepping down from the head coach role, Ponting hinted that the franchise is eyeing an Indian coach.
The Indian all-rounder had represented Delhi Capitals in two seasons -- IPL 2016 and 2017.
The 42-year-old has no prior coaching experience, but he has played the role of mentor of Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma, who have made it to the Indian team.
On the other hand, last month, former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly, who is the Director of Cricket at the Delhi Capitals, claimed that he would become the new head coach of the franchise and expressed his desire to win the IPL title with DC.
