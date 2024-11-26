ETV Bharat / sports

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Father Reacts To Age Fraud Allegations After Son Bags Historic IPL Deal

Hyderabad: India batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi scripted his name in the record books during the recently concluded IPL auctions as he became the youngest player to be sold at the IPL auctions. He was sold for an amount of ₹1.10 Crores to Rajasthan Royals (RR) after a fierce bidding war against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the auction held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Thus, the 13-year-old became the youngest player to be picked in the IPL auctions.

After the record-breaking rumours, there were rumours of age fraud. However, his father Sanjiv Suryavanshi has come up with a clarification saying he will be ready to take a bone test once again if needed.

"When he was 8 and half years old he first appeared for BCCI bone test. He has already played India U-19. We don't fear anyone. He can again undergo age test," Sanjiv told PTI.

Vaibhav, who hails from Samastipur, Bihar recently smashed the fastest ton by an Indian in Under-19 Tests. He achieved the milestone against the Australian side in Chennai in October this year. The 13-year-old reached his fifty in just 58 balls for the India U-19 team.