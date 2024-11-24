ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Squads After First Day Of Bidding Process; Pant And Shreyas Iyer Shatter Records

Jeddah (Saudi Arabia): The Indian Premier League(IPL) 2025 mega auction started on Sunday and the bidding room included some surprises. Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player in the history of the tournament as Lucknow Super Giants paid ₹27 Crores for him. Shreyas Iyer became the second-most expensive in the history of the competition as Punjab Kings(PBKS) got him for ₹26.75.

Here is the list of updated squads after the first day of the IPL mega auction 2025.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Ruturaj Gaikwad (₹18 Crore), Matheesha Pathirana (₹13 Crore), Shivam Dube (₹12 Crore), Ravindra Jadeja (₹18 Crore), MS Dhoni (₹4 Crore), Devon Conway (₹6.25 Crore), Rahul Tripathi (₹3.40 Crore), Rachin Ravindra (₹4 Crore), R. Ashwin (₹9.75 Crore), Khaleel Ahmed (₹4.80 Crore), Noor Ahmad (₹10 Crore), Vijay Shankar (₹1.20 Crore).

Mumbai Indians: Jasprit Bumrah (₹18 Crore), Suryakumar Yadav (₹16.35 Crore), Hardik Pandya (₹16.35 Crore), Rohit Sharma (₹16.30 Crore), Tilak Varma (₹8 Crore), Trent Boult (₹12.50 Crore), Naman Dhir (₹5.25 Crore), Robin Minz (₹0.65 Crore).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli (₹21 Crore), Rajat Patidar (₹11 Crore), Yash Dayal (₹5 Crore), Liam Livingstone (₹8.75 Crore), Phil Salt (₹11.50 Crore), Jitesh Sharma (₹11 Crore), Josh Hazlewood (₹12.50 Crore), Rasikh Dar (₹6 Crore).

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rinku Singh (₹13 Crore), Varun Chakaravarthy (₹12 Crore), Sunil Narine (₹12 Crore), Andre Russell (₹12 Crore), Harshit Rana (₹4 Crore), Ramandeep Singh (₹4 Crore), Venkatesh Iyer (₹23.75 Crore), Quinton de Kock (₹3.60 Crore), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (₹2 Crore), Anrich Nortje (₹6.50 Crore), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (₹3 Crore).