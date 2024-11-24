IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Squads After First Day Of Bidding Process; Pant And Shreyas Iyer Shatter Records

Jeddah (Saudi Arabia): The Indian Premier League(IPL) 2025 mega auction started on Sunday and the bidding room included some surprises. Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player in the history of the tournament as Lucknow Super Giants paid ₹27 Crores for him. Shreyas Iyer became the second-most expensive in the history of the competition as Punjab Kings(PBKS) got him for ₹26.75.
Here is the list of updated squads after the first day of the IPL mega auction 2025.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Ruturaj Gaikwad (₹18 Crore), Matheesha Pathirana (₹13 Crore), Shivam Dube (₹12 Crore), Ravindra Jadeja (₹18 Crore), MS Dhoni (₹4 Crore), Devon Conway (₹6.25 Crore), Rahul Tripathi (₹3.40 Crore), Rachin Ravindra (₹4 Crore), R. Ashwin (₹9.75 Crore), Khaleel Ahmed (₹4.80 Crore), Noor Ahmad (₹10 Crore), Vijay Shankar (₹1.20 Crore).
Mumbai Indians: Jasprit Bumrah (₹18 Crore), Suryakumar Yadav (₹16.35 Crore), Hardik Pandya (₹16.35 Crore), Rohit Sharma (₹16.30 Crore), Tilak Varma (₹8 Crore), Trent Boult (₹12.50 Crore), Naman Dhir (₹5.25 Crore), Robin Minz (₹0.65 Crore).
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli (₹21 Crore), Rajat Patidar (₹11 Crore), Yash Dayal (₹5 Crore), Liam Livingstone (₹8.75 Crore), Phil Salt (₹11.50 Crore), Jitesh Sharma (₹11 Crore), Josh Hazlewood (₹12.50 Crore), Rasikh Dar (₹6 Crore).
Kolkata Knight Riders: Rinku Singh (₹13 Crore), Varun Chakaravarthy (₹12 Crore), Sunil Narine (₹12 Crore), Andre Russell (₹12 Crore), Harshit Rana (₹4 Crore), Ramandeep Singh (₹4 Crore), Venkatesh Iyer (₹23.75 Crore), Quinton de Kock (₹3.60 Crore), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (₹2 Crore), Anrich Nortje (₹6.50 Crore), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (₹3 Crore).
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (₹18 Crore), Abhishek Sharma (₹14 Crore), Nitish Reddy (₹6 Crore), Heinrich Klaasen (₹23 Crore), Travis Head (₹14 Crore), Mohammad Shami (₹10 Crore), Harshal Patel (₹8 Crore), Ishan Kishan (₹11.25 Crore), Rahul Chahar (₹3.20 Crore), Adam Zampa (₹2.40 Crore), Atharva Taide (₹0.30 Crore), Abhinav Manohar (₹3.20 Crore).
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (₹18 Crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (₹18 Crore), Riyan Parag (₹14 Crore), Dhruv Jurel (₹14 Crore), Shimron Hetmyer (₹11 Crore), Sandeep Sharma (₹4 Crore), Jofra Archer (₹12.50 Crore), Maheesh Theekshana (₹4.40 Crore), Wanindu Hasaranga (₹5.25 Crore).
Punjab Kings: Shashank Singh (₹5.50 Crore), Prabhsimran Singh (₹4 Crore), Arshdeep Singh (₹18 Crore), Shreyas Iyer (₹26.75 Crore), Yuzvendra Chahal (₹18 Crore), Marcus Stoinis (₹11 Crore), Glenn Maxwell (₹4.20 Crore), Nehal Wadhera (₹4.20 Crore), Harpreet Brar (₹1.50 Crore), Vishnu Vinod (₹0.95 Crore)
Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel (₹16.50 Crore), Kuldeep Yadav (₹13.25 Crore), Tristan Stubbs (₹10 Crore), Abishek Porel (₹4 Crore), Mitchell Starc (₹11.75 Crore), KL Rahul (₹14 Crore), Harry Brook(₹6.25 Crore), Jake Fraser-McGurk (₹9 Crore), T. Natarajan (₹10.75 Crore), Karun Nair (₹0.50 Crore), Sameer Rizvi (₹0.95 Crore), Ashutosh Sharma (₹3.80 Crore).
Gujarat Titans: Rashid Khan (₹18 Crore), Shubman Gil (₹16.50 Crore)l, Sai Sudharsan (₹8.50 Crore), Rahul Tewatia (₹4 Crore), Shahrukh Khan (₹4 Crore), Kagiso Rabada (₹10.75 Crore), Jos Buttler (₹15.75 Crore), Mohammed Siraj (₹12.25 Crore), Prasidh Krishna (₹9.50 Crore), Nishant Sindhu (₹0.30 Crore), Mahipal Lomror (₹1.70 Crore), Kumar Kushagra (₹0.65 Crore), Anuj Rawat (₹0.30 Crore).