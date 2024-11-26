Top 5 Surprise Unsold Players In IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Jeddah (Saudi Arabia): The IPL 2025 mega auction saw 182 players being picked by 10 franchises with Rishabh Pant becoming the most expensive player in the tournament history. Pant was roped in by the Lucknow Super Giants for ₹27 Crores while Shreyas Iyer was bought by Punjab Kings at a value of ₹26.75 Crores.

Surprisingly, there were some faces who have participated in the IPL regularly over the years but they found no takers in the auction room. The list included notable names like David Warner and Prithvi Shaw who have been brilliant performers in the shortest format. Apart from them, a few big names also went unsold.

David Warner

The former Australian star has been stitching solid opening stands in the IPL over the years. Warner retired from international cricket earlier this year, but he kept playing in the T20 leagues around the world. In spite of amassing 6565 IPL runs with an average of 40.52, the left-handed batter found no takers in the auction room.

Prithvi Shaw

After being known for giving aggressive starts to the Delhi Capitals, Prithvi Shaw went unsold in this year’s auction. Shaw’s IPL form in the last couple of seasons was a cause of concern as he managed to only two fifties across 16 matches. However, no one was interested in buying him and so the player went unsold.

Jonny Bairstow

England’s Jonny Bairstow formed a destructive opening pair with David Warner during his time at Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, the last two seasons haven’t been productive for him and the form is still an issue for the England international.

Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur was a valuable player with his all-round skills a few years back but his form has slumped in the last couple of seasons. Thus, the teams chose to look elsewhere in the auction room.

Mustafizur Rahaman

The Bangladesh pacer who was played a key role in leading Sunrisers Hyderabad to IPL title in 2016 found no takers in the auction room. Mustafizur. known for his pace variations performed well for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) last season taking 14 wickets from nine matches but wasn’t bought by anyone.