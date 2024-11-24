IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Rishabh Pant Becomes Most Expensive Player In IPL History

Jeddah (Saudi Arebia): India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant Becomes Most Expensive Player In IPL History, Goes to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for whopping Rs 27 Crores at the ongoing IPL 2025 Mega auction here on Sunday, November 24, 2024.
LSG's expenditure on Rishabh Pant ensured that Shreyas Iyer's record as the tournament's costliest player lasted only a few minutes. Punjab Kings broke the bank to acquire Iyer for Rs 26.75 crore.
𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐑𝐄𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐃 𝐈𝐒 𝐁𝐑𝐎𝐊𝐄𝐍 𝐀𝐆𝐀𝐈𝐍! 😮— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 24, 2024
Rishabh Pant goes to @LucknowIPL for INR 27 Crore! 💥💥#TATAIPLAuction
Just moments before Pant became the most expensive player, Iyer had surpassed the previous record held by Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, who was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 24.75 crore in the last auction. Pant joined LSG after his former franchise, Delhi Capitals, chose not to use the Right to Match card to reacquire him.
🚨 𝗠𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗔𝗹𝗲𝗿𝘁 🚨— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 24, 2024
𝙇𝙚𝙩 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝘿𝙧𝙪𝙢𝙧𝙤𝙡𝙡𝙨 𝘽𝙚𝙜𝙞𝙣 🥁 🥁
𝗥𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗯𝗵 𝗣𝗮𝗻𝘁 to 𝗟𝘂𝗰𝗸𝗻𝗼𝘄 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗲𝗿 𝗚𝗶𝗮𝗻𝘁𝘀 for a gigantic 𝗜𝗡𝗥 𝟮𝟳 𝗖𝗿𝗼𝗿𝗲 🔝⚡️ #TATAIPLAuction | #TATAIPL | @RishabhPant17 | @LucknowIPL |… pic.twitter.com/IE8DabNn4V
Initially, there was a bidding war between LSG and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), with the latter giving up. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) entered the bidding war, trying to bolster their explosive batting attack and Delhi Capitals (DC) tried to use the 'Right To Match' card, but they could not match the value LSG put for Pant, breaking the bank for him and going beyond Iyer's value.