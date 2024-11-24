IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Rishabh Pant Becomes Most Expensive Player In IPL History

Jeddah (Saudi Arebia): India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant Becomes Most Expensive Player In IPL History, Goes to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for whopping Rs 27 Crores at the ongoing IPL 2025 Mega auction here on Sunday, November 24, 2024.

LSG's expenditure on Rishabh Pant ensured that Shreyas Iyer's record as the tournament's costliest player lasted only a few minutes. Punjab Kings broke the bank to acquire Iyer for Rs 26.75 crore.

Just moments before Pant became the most expensive player, Iyer had surpassed the previous record held by Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, who was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 24.75 crore in the last auction. Pant joined LSG after his former franchise, Delhi Capitals, chose not to use the Right to Match card to reacquire him.

Initially, there was a bidding war between LSG and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), with the latter giving up. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) entered the bidding war, trying to bolster their explosive batting attack and Delhi Capitals (DC) tried to use the 'Right To Match' card, but they could not match the value LSG put for Pant, breaking the bank for him and going beyond Iyer's value.