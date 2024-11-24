ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Chahal Goes To PBKS For ₹18 Crores; KL Rahul Goes To DC For ₹14 Crores

Yuzvendra Chahal was the most expensive player in the second marquee set of the IPL 2025 mega auction as DC got him for ₹14 Crores.

IPL 2025 Mega Auction
SRH bought him for ₹10 Crore by SRH (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 40 minutes ago

Jeddah (Saudi Arabia): Yuzvendra Chahal and KL Rahul starred in the second marquee set of the IPL 2025 mega auction as both of them got prices above ₹10 Crores. Punjab Kings (PBKS) roped in Yuzvendra Chahal for ₹18 Crores while KL Rahul was bought by Delhi Capitals (DC) at a value of 14 Crore rupees. Mohammed Siraj was bought by Gujarat Titans (GT) for 12.25 Crores while Liam Livingstone (DC) and David Miller (LSG) also got picked in the bidding process.

Shami was the first player to go under the hammer in the marquee set as KKR and LSG both got involved in a bidding war for him. However, after a bid of 9.75 crore, SRH entered the scenario with a bid of ₹10 Crore. KKR left the bidding war after that and GT were asked if they wanted to use the RTM. The franchise denied using the RTM and so SRH added him to the squad.

More to follow...

IPL 2025 MARQUEE SET 2 IPL 2025 MEGA AUCTION

