ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2025 Auction: Rishabh Pant Becomes Most Expensive Player In IPL History; Shreyas Goes To PBKS For Rs 26.75 Cr

Rishabh Pant became the most expensive pick in the history of the tournament as PBKS bought him for a value of ₹27 Crores.

IPL 2025 Mega Auction
Rishabh Pant went to LSG for a price of 27 Crore rupees. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Updated : 41 minutes ago

Jeddah (Saudi Arabia): The first marquee set of the IPL mega auction saw franchises splashing money to acquire the services of six players which included three Indians and three overseas players.

Punjab Kings was the active franchise in the auction as they acquired the services of a couple of players in the form of Arshdeep Singh (₹18 Crore) and Shreyas Iyer (₹26.75 Crores). Gujarat Titans (GT) strengthened their pace bowling unit by roping in South African pacer Kagiso Rabada (₹10.75 Crores). Also, they added a wicketkeeper-batter to the team in the form of Jos Buttler by paying ₹15.75 Crore for him. Mitchell Starc was bought by Delhi Capitals (DC) for ₹11.75 Crores.

Pant became the most expensive player in the history of IPL as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) splurged a jaw-dropping Rs 27 crore in the tournament's mega auction here on Sunday. Pant joined LSG after his former franchise, Delhi Capitals, chose not to use the Right to Match (RTM) card to reacquire him.

The amount LSG spent for Pant ensured Shreyas Iyer's record of being the tournament's costliest player lasted barely a few minutes after Punjab Kings (PBKS) broke the bank to buy the India batter for Rs 26.75 crore.

Moments before Pant emerged as the most expensive player, Iyer surpassed the record held by Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, who was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs 24.75 crore in the last auction. Starc got a much lower price this time and was sold to Delhi Capitals (DC) for Rs 11.75 crore, while England's Jos Buttler went to Gujarat Titans (GT) for Rs 15.75 crore.

Among others, left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh's consistency earned him a massive bid of Rs 18 crore, also from Punjab Kings via the RTM card, while South African speedster Kagiso Rabada was bought for Rs 10.75 crore by Gujarat Titans.

Kagiso Rabada was the next pacer to go under the hammer and he was bought by Gujarat Titans for a value of ₹10.75 Crores as they beat RCB in the bidding war.

England batter Jos Buttler went to Gujarat Titans for ₹15.75 Crore. Mumbai Indians, KKR, DC and RCB fought a battle for Mitchell Starc with the Delhi-based franchise acquiring his services at a value of ₹11.75 Crores.

Jeddah (Saudi Arabia): The first marquee set of the IPL mega auction saw franchises splashing money to acquire the services of six players which included three Indians and three overseas players.

Punjab Kings was the active franchise in the auction as they acquired the services of a couple of players in the form of Arshdeep Singh (₹18 Crore) and Shreyas Iyer (₹26.75 Crores). Gujarat Titans (GT) strengthened their pace bowling unit by roping in South African pacer Kagiso Rabada (₹10.75 Crores). Also, they added a wicketkeeper-batter to the team in the form of Jos Buttler by paying ₹15.75 Crore for him. Mitchell Starc was bought by Delhi Capitals (DC) for ₹11.75 Crores.

Pant became the most expensive player in the history of IPL as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) splurged a jaw-dropping Rs 27 crore in the tournament's mega auction here on Sunday. Pant joined LSG after his former franchise, Delhi Capitals, chose not to use the Right to Match (RTM) card to reacquire him.

The amount LSG spent for Pant ensured Shreyas Iyer's record of being the tournament's costliest player lasted barely a few minutes after Punjab Kings (PBKS) broke the bank to buy the India batter for Rs 26.75 crore.

Moments before Pant emerged as the most expensive player, Iyer surpassed the record held by Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, who was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs 24.75 crore in the last auction. Starc got a much lower price this time and was sold to Delhi Capitals (DC) for Rs 11.75 crore, while England's Jos Buttler went to Gujarat Titans (GT) for Rs 15.75 crore.

Among others, left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh's consistency earned him a massive bid of Rs 18 crore, also from Punjab Kings via the RTM card, while South African speedster Kagiso Rabada was bought for Rs 10.75 crore by Gujarat Titans.

Kagiso Rabada was the next pacer to go under the hammer and he was bought by Gujarat Titans for a value of ₹10.75 Crores as they beat RCB in the bidding war.

England batter Jos Buttler went to Gujarat Titans for ₹15.75 Crore. Mumbai Indians, KKR, DC and RCB fought a battle for Mitchell Starc with the Delhi-based franchise acquiring his services at a value of ₹11.75 Crores.

Last Updated : 41 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

IPL 2025RISHABH PANTJOS BUTTLERSHREYAS IYERIPL 2025 MEGA AUCTION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

Kashmiri Sisters Ride The Rainbow To Success In Trout Farming, Harvest 20 Quintals Annually

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.