IPL 2025 Auction: Rishabh Pant Becomes Most Expensive Player In IPL History; Shreyas Goes To PBKS For Rs 26.75 Cr

Pant became the most expensive player in the history of IPL as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) splurged a jaw-dropping Rs 27 crore in the tournament's mega auction here on Sunday. Pant joined LSG after his former franchise, Delhi Capitals, chose not to use the Right to Match (RTM) card to reacquire him.

The amount LSG spent for Pant ensured Shreyas Iyer's record of being the tournament's costliest player lasted barely a few minutes after Punjab Kings (PBKS) broke the bank to buy the India batter for Rs 26.75 crore.

Moments before Pant emerged as the most expensive player, Iyer surpassed the record held by Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, who was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs 24.75 crore in the last auction. Starc got a much lower price this time and was sold to Delhi Capitals (DC) for Rs 11.75 crore, while England's Jos Buttler went to Gujarat Titans (GT) for Rs 15.75 crore.

Among others, left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh's consistency earned him a massive bid of Rs 18 crore, also from Punjab Kings via the RTM card, while South African speedster Kagiso Rabada was bought for Rs 10.75 crore by Gujarat Titans.

