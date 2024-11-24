IPL 2025 Auction: 641.5 Crores, 577 Players And 204 Open Slots; Where To Watch IPL Mega Auction Live Streaming?

Jeddah (Saudi Arabia): A total of 1577 players had registered for the mega auction. However, the player pool has been reduced to 577, with 367 Indian and 210 overseas players. The 10 teams collectively have 204 available slots to fill, including 70 spots for foreign players.
A total of 577 players will be auctioned off in the upcoming IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday and Monday, November 24 and 25, 2024.
Who are the marquee players in the auction?
The auction features two marquee player lists, each comprising six players.
M1 includes Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Jos Buttler, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, and Mitchell Starc.
M2 consists of KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Liam Livingstone, David Miller, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj.
Except for David Miller, who set his base price at Rs 1.5 Crore, everyone has a base price of Rs 2 crore.
What will be the order of the auction?
The auction will begin with two sets of players, followed by the introduction of other sets. First, we will present capped players, categorized into batters, fast bowlers, wicketkeepers, spinners, and all-rounders. After this, we will introduce the uncapped players, also grouped similarly. Following these rounds, there will be another round featuring capped players.
How will the accelerated auction work?
The auction list features over 500 players; however, teams will not bid for everyone. The accelerated auction phase will commence with the 117th player. The BCCI has notified all 10 franchises that this round will include players numbered from 117 to 574. By 10 PM IST on the first evening of the two-day event, which takes place on November 24, franchises must nominate a specific number of players from this pool. Once these players have been auctioned, franchises will have the opportunity to submit names of unsold or unauctioned players for an additional round of accelerated bidding.
All franchises retained players list -
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni
Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Abhishek Porel
Gujarat Titans: Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan
Kolkata Knight Riders: Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana, Ramandeep Singh
Lucknow Super Giants: Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni
Mumbai Indians: Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma
Punjab Kings: Shashank Singh, Prabhsimran Singh
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson, Yashaswi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Sandeep Sharma
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Yash Dayal
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head
Note: Each team should at least have minimum of 18 players and maximum 25 players in the squad.
What does the RTM Cards rule say?
RTM cards enable teams to buy back released players by matching the highest bid. In this auction, the team with the highest bid can increase their offer once more, after which the team holding the RTM card can match the final bid to secure the player.
The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), having retained six players each--the maximum allowed--will not have any RTM cards. Punjab Kings (PBKS) hold four RTMs, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) three, and Delhi Capitals (DC) two. Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Gujarat Titans (GT), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and Mumbai Indians (MI) each have one RTM.
Purse remaining for IPL 2025 teams
|IPL Teams
|Money Spent (in INR crores)
|Purse Remaining (in INR crores)
|Rajasthan Royals
|79
|41
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|75
|45
|Mumbai Indians
|75
|45
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|69
|51
|Chennai Super Kings
|65
|55
|Gujarat Titans
|51
|69
|Lucknow Super Giants
|51
|69
|Delhi Capitals
|47
|73
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|37
|83
|Punjab Kings
|9.5
|110.5
What is the timing of the auction?
The mega-auction will begin at 1 PM local time (3:30 PM IST) on both days, just after the conclusion of Day 3 and Day 4's play in the Perth Test. The first session will run from 1 PM to 2:30 PM (local time), followed by a 45-minute lunch break. After lunch, proceedings will resume at 3:15 PM and continue until 8 PM local time (10:30 PM IST).
When and where to watch the IPL 2025 Auction?
The auction will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network for television viewers. Fans can also catch the action online by streaming it on the JioCinema app or website.