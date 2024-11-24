ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2025 Auction: 641.5 Crores, 577 Players And 204 Open Slots; Where To Watch IPL Mega Auction Live Streaming?

Jeddah (Saudi Arabia): A total of 1577 players had registered for the mega auction. However, the player pool has been reduced to 577, with 367 Indian and 210 overseas players. The 10 teams collectively have 204 available slots to fill, including 70 spots for foreign players.

A total of 577 players will be auctioned off in the upcoming IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday and Monday, November 24 and 25, 2024.

Who are the marquee players in the auction?

The auction features two marquee player lists, each comprising six players.

M1 includes Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Jos Buttler, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, and Mitchell Starc.

M2 consists of KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Liam Livingstone, David Miller, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj.

Except for David Miller, who set his base price at Rs 1.5 Crore, everyone has a base price of Rs 2 crore.

What will be the order of the auction?

The auction will begin with two sets of players, followed by the introduction of other sets. First, we will present capped players, categorized into batters, fast bowlers, wicketkeepers, spinners, and all-rounders. After this, we will introduce the uncapped players, also grouped similarly. Following these rounds, there will be another round featuring capped players.

How will the accelerated auction work?

The auction list features over 500 players; however, teams will not bid for everyone. The accelerated auction phase will commence with the 117th player. The BCCI has notified all 10 franchises that this round will include players numbered from 117 to 574. By 10 PM IST on the first evening of the two-day event, which takes place on November 24, franchises must nominate a specific number of players from this pool. Once these players have been auctioned, franchises will have the opportunity to submit names of unsold or unauctioned players for an additional round of accelerated bidding.

All franchises retained players list -

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni