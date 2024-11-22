ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: When And Where To Watch Live Streaming In India?

Hyderabad: The hype and buzz around the IPL 2025 mega auction is on a high. The countdown for the grand event has already started and the event is set to take place outside India. The auction will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on November 24 and 25. This is the second instance when the IPL auction is being held outside the country after the previous auction was also held in Dubai.

574 cricketers will go under the hammer as 10 IPL franchises will be aiming to acquire the services of the best players around the globe. The auction will have a diverse talent pool as it will feature 366 Indian players and 208 overseas players aiming for 204 spots across the 10 franchises. Some of the top names in the auction include Yuzvendra Chahal, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Jos Buttler (England), Kagiso Rabada (South Africa), Mitchell Starc (Australia), Liam Livingstone (England), David Miller (South Africa).

Here are the details about when and where to watch the IPL 2025 Mega Auction live streaming

When and where is the IPL 2025 Mega Auction taking place?

Reportedly, the Abady Al Johar Arena (also known as Benchmark Arena) in Jeddah will host the IPL 2025 mega auction. The auction will commence at 3:30 PM on 24 and 25 November.