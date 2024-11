ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Full Squad Of All 10 Teams And Their Probable XI

Jeddah (Saudi Arabia): The highly anticipated event - IPL mega auction was finally over on Monday as the franchise spent ₹639.15 Crores on a total of 182 players. While 182 players were sold in the two-day event, 395 players got no takers in the auction room. The auction included intense bidding wars as the teams tried to make their dream squads. While the first day included some blockbuster deals, the second day also continued the trend with pace bowlers getting a high amount of sum.

Rishabh Pant was the star of the show as he became the most expensive player in the history of the tournament. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) shelled out an amount of ₹27 Crores for the wicketkeeper-batter. Shreyas Iyer also made waves as he was bought for ₹26.75 Crores from Punjab Kings.

Jos Buttler was the most expensive overseas buy in the auction as he was bought for a value of ₹15.75 Crores by Gujarat Titans. Also, the auction wasn’t without surprises as big names like David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, and Mustafizur Rahman went unsold in the auction.

Ahead of the IPL 2025, here are the full squads and the probable XI for each team

Mumbai Indians

Number of Players: 23 (8 Overseas)

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Bevan-John Jacobs

Wicketkeepers: Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton, Krishnan Shrijith

Allrounders: Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur

Spinners: Allah Ghazanfar, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner

Fast bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, Satyanarayana Raju, Arjun Tendulkar, Lizaad Williams

Probable 12 (Including Impact player): 1. Rohit Sharma 2.Ryan Rickelton (WK) 3. Tilak Varma 4. Suryakumar Yadav 5.Will Jacks 6. Hardik Pandya 7.Naman Dhir 8. Allah Ghazanfar/Mitchell Santner 9. Jasprit Bumrah 10. Trent Boult 11. Deepak Chahar 12. Robin Minz / Raj Angad Bawa

Chennai Super Kings

Number of Players: 25 (7 Overseas)

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Shaik Rasheed, Deepak Hooda, Andre Siddarth

Wicketkeepers: Devon Conway, MS Dhoni, Vansh Bedi

Allrounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, R Ashwin, Sam Curran, Rachin Ravindra, Vijay Shankar, Anshul Kamboj, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh

Spinners: Noor Ahmad, Shreyas Gopal

Fast bowlers: Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Nathan Ellis

Probable 12 (Including Impact player): 1. Ruturaj Gaikwad 2. Devon Conway 3. Rahul Tripathi 4. Shivam Dube 5.Sam Curran 6. Ravindra Jadeja 7. MS Dhoni 8. Mukesh Choudhary 9. R Ashwin 10. Noor Ahmad 11. Matheesha Pathirana 12 Khaleel Ahmed / Shaik Rasheed

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Number of Players: 22 ( 8 Overseas)

Batters: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Tim David, Manoj Bhandage, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chikara

Wicketkeepers: Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma

Allrounders: Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Sing, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Mohit Rathee

Spinners: Suyash Sharma, Abhinandan Singh

Fast bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Salam, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi

Probable 12 (Including impact player): 1. Virat Kohli 2. Phil Salt 3. Jitesh Sharma 4. Rajat Patidar 5. Liam Livingstone 6. Krunal Pandya 7. Tim David 8. Yash Dayal 9. Josh Hazlewood 10. Suyash Sharma 11. Bhuvneshwar Kumar 12. Rasikh Salam / Swapnil Sing

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Number of Players: 20 ( 7 Overseas)

Batters: Travis Head, Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Sachin Baby

Wicketkeepers: Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, Atharva Taide

Allrounders: Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis

Spinners: Adam Zampa, Rahul Chahar, Zeeshan Ansari