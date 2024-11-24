IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Gujarat Titans Splash ₹15.75 Crore For England Batter; Three Overseas Players Get ₹12.50 Crore

Jeddah (Saudi Arabia): On the first day of the IPL 2025 mega auction, there was a lot of action happening as three Indian players breached the 20-crore mark in the auction room. Some of the players like David Warner or Devdutt Paddikal went unsold. The franchises got engaged in a heavy bidding war and Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player with a price of ₹27 Crore paid by Lucknow Super Giants.

Just like the Indian players were paid a heavy amount, some of the overseas cricketers were also valued highly by the IPL teams. Thus, we take a look at the five expensive cricketers from overseas.

Jos Buttler (₹15.75 Crores)

England's wicketkeeper-batter is a valuable asset when it comes to the shortest format and so, the franchises went behind him in the IPL 2025 mega auction. The bidding war for the England batter was started by his former team, Rajasthan Royals. However. Lucknow Super Giants started challenging them afterwards but Gujarat Titans eventually won the bid for the services of the batter. Buttler has played 107 IPL matches scoring 3582 runs including seven hundreds and 19 half-centuries.

Jofra Archer (₹12.50 Crores)

After the name of the England pacer was announced, MI and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) battled for the player. When the bid reached at ₹8.5 Crore, RR entered the fray. After the battle between MI and RR, the former bought him for a price of ₹12.50 Crore.

Josh Hazlewood (₹12.50 Crores)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru strengthened their pace department with the addition of Josh Hazlewood to the squad. The Australian right-arm pacer has featured in 27 IPL matches taking 35 wickets for them with an economy of 8.06 and a bowling average of 23.14. Hazlewood has played for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and RCB.

Trent Boult (₹12.50 Crores)

The New Zealand pacer is known for taking wickets in the powerplay and thus, he triggered a bidding war between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians. After a war between the two sides, MI acquired his services for ₹12.50 Crores. Boult has played for RR, MI and DC in the IPL playing 104 fixtures in the tournament history taking 121 wickets in the competition.